MSC Magnifica Successfully Sets Sail From Italy

MSC Magnifica in Genoa

MSC Cruises’ Magnifica has departed from the port of Genoa in Italy, having become the company’s second ship to restart sailing since the start of the pandemic, according to a press release.

The MSC Magnifica is sailing a 10-day round voyage of “relaxation and discovery in the West and East Mediterranean Sea” with plans to call at the port of Livorno for visits to Florence and Pisa, Messina in Sicily, Piraeus for Athens, Katakolon for Olympia, Valletta, Malta and Civitavecchia for Rome.

This comes two months after the MSC Grandiosa departed from the same port, also with a strictly Italian itinerary.

The MSC Grandiosa was the first major cruise vessel to return to service, according to the press release.

The MSC Cruises’ health and safety protocol entails “universal health screening” of everyone – guests and crew – which includes tests for COVID-19 before they can board a ship, elevated sanitation and cleaning measures throughout the vessel, managed social distancing, wearing of face masks in public areas, and the use of technology to aid track and trace on board.

In this initial phase, the MSC Magnifica’s capacity has also been reduced to 70 percent to ensure social distancing onboard, according to the company.

Guests onboard the MSC Magnifica can enjoy shore excursions that were organized by the company. These excursions will see the same health and safety standards practiced ashore as onboard to not only protect the guests and crew but also the communities in the ports of call.   

At this point, both the MSC Magnifica and the MSC Grandiosa itineraries are available for booking for the residents of the Schengen area only.     

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

2021 Cruise Industry News European Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

109 Ships | 231,884 Berths | $64 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Return to Service

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Le Yacht

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News 2021 USA River Report