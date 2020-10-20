MSC Magnifica Successfully Sets Sail From Italy

MSC Cruises’ Magnifica has departed from the port of Genoa in Italy, having become the company’s second ship to restart sailing since the start of the pandemic, according to a press release.

The MSC Magnifica is sailing a 10-day round voyage of “relaxation and discovery in the West and East Mediterranean Sea” with plans to call at the port of Livorno for visits to Florence and Pisa, Messina in Sicily, Piraeus for Athens, Katakolon for Olympia, Valletta, Malta and Civitavecchia for Rome.

This comes two months after the MSC Grandiosa departed from the same port, also with a strictly Italian itinerary.

The MSC Grandiosa was the first major cruise vessel to return to service, according to the press release.

The MSC Cruises’ health and safety protocol entails “universal health screening” of everyone – guests and crew – which includes tests for COVID-19 before they can board a ship, elevated sanitation and cleaning measures throughout the vessel, managed social distancing, wearing of face masks in public areas, and the use of technology to aid track and trace on board.

In this initial phase, the MSC Magnifica’s capacity has also been reduced to 70 percent to ensure social distancing onboard, according to the company.

Guests onboard the MSC Magnifica can enjoy shore excursions that were organized by the company. These excursions will see the same health and safety standards practiced ashore as onboard to not only protect the guests and crew but also the communities in the ports of call.

At this point, both the MSC Magnifica and the MSC Grandiosa itineraries are available for booking for the residents of the Schengen area only.