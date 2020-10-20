Six Holland America Ships to Alaska in 2021

Holland America Line has confirmed a six-ship line up in Alaska for 2021, with the Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Oosterdam and Volendam.

Itineraries sail roundtrip from Seattle, Washington, and Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, or one-way between Whitter (Anchorage), Alaska, and Vancouver.

“We’re seeing strong interest for next summer’s Alaska season as people anticipate being able to get out again, travel and spend time with family and friends,” said Gus Antorcha, Holland America Line’s president. “Alaska has a natural beauty and an aura that are unmatched, and it’s right in our backyard. If you want to have an immersive experience, see Glacier Bay and go up to the Yukon, no one does it better than Holland America Line. We’re ready to return with plenty of options for everybody from couples to multi-generational families.”

New for 2021

• The Koningsdam returns to Alaska with seven-day “Inside Passage” itineraries roundtrip from Vancouver and Land+Sea Journeys.

• New for 2021, seven-day “Glacier Discovery Northbound” and “Glacier Discovery Southbound” itineraries cruise between Whittier, Alaska, and Vancouver aboard the Nieuw Amsterdam and Noordam.

• Seven-day “Alaska Inside Passage” itineraries cruise roundtrip from Vancouver, aboard the Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam and Volendam. Ports include Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway.

• Seven-day “Alaskan Explorer” itineraries cruise roundtrip from Seattle aboard the Eurodam and Oosterdam, and include calls at Victoria, British Columbia; and Ketchikan, Juneau and Sitka.

• The Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam and Volendam will offer Land+Sea Journeys ranging from nine to 18 days.