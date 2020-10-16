Fred. Olsen Unveils Flexible Bookings

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has unveiled an updated Plain Sailing Guarantee to give guests more flexibility around their bookings for 2021, the company announced in a press release.

The updated Plain Sailing Guarantee allows guests making a new booking for 2021 to move their deposit to any other cruise already on sale without any additional fees before they pay their final balance. Guests can also have their deposit refunded, the cruise line said, in a statement.

In addition, any guest who is unable to travel due to a positive COVID-19 test can move to any other cruise without any administration fees or penalties, right up to the day of departure, with up to 12 months to choose their new cruise.

Clare Ward, Director of Product and Customer Service at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We know that so many of our guests are looking forward to cruising again just as much as we are, and we can’t wait to get back in the water and welcome guests, both old and new, on board our new look fleet from February.

“But we also know that we are all still adjusting to this ‘new normal’ that we have found ourselves in, and as a result we want to make our booking process as flexible as possible. We want people to look ahead to their cruise holidays and get excited about them, without the worry of their circumstances changing.

“Our updated Plain Sailing Guarantee allows guests to book a sailing for next year, knowing that they have the flexibility to change to another cruise – or even have their deposit refunded – before they make their final payment.

“With opportunities for travel limited in 2020, we have been working hard to make 2021 an incredibly exciting year, with a host of new itineraries as well as our two new ships, Bolette and Borealis. Creating flexibility and reassurance for our guests is a big part of that, too.”