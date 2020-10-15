Disney Cruise Line has announced the Disney Wish will debut later than expected, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and confirming the ship will enter service in summer 2022.

"Originally planned to sail in early 2022, the Disney Wish is now scheduled for its maiden voyage in summer 2022 due to pandemic-related delays at the Meyer-Werft shipyard in Germany," the company announced.

"As previously announced, the Disney Wish will be powered by liquified natural gas or LNG, one of the cleanest-burning fuels available. At approximately 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, the ship will be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy."