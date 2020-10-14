Star Clipper to Return to Mediterranean in 2022

The Star Clipper will return to Mediterranean for the 2022 season for Star Clippers.

As part of the transition, the cruise ship, which has been sailing in Southeast Asia, will depart Safaga, Egypt in April 2022 on a one-off voyage between Safaga and Athens.

This cruise will “offer guests the unique opportunity to pass through the artificial sea-level waterway (Suez Canal) which connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea,” according to the press release announcing the news. The trip will last 10 days and end in Athens.

Star Clipper’s next Mediterranean voyages will be in the Eastern Mediterranean, with seven- to nine-day cruises between Athens and Istanbul in April and May of 2022.

She will sail in the Western Mediterranean from June 2022 onward, offering both open-jaw and roundtrip cruises from Rome and Cannes through October 2022. Cruise lengths range between five and seven days.

Her last announced West Mediterranean voyage will be a 10-day trip between Rome and Lisbon.

This move will mark the Star Clipper’s first time rejoining her sister ships – the Royal Clipper and Star Flyer – in the Mediterranean since 2016.

The ship is expected to complete her 2021-2022 Southeast Asian season in Thailand in March 2022.

“While we’re sad to be leaving Asia for now, we’ve seen a steady, growing demand for our popular Med sailings and we’re confident this is going to be welcome news for both trade partners and guests,” said Mikael Krafft, owner, Star Clippers.

Star Clippers is currently offering a savings of $600 on each cabin on the namesake ship’s cruises, which are booked before October 31, 2020.