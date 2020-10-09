Jalesh Cruises Is Shutting Down

According to a statement citing the owners of the MV Karnika, the company will suspend its operations.

The ship is operated by Jalesh Cruises and targeted at the Indian source market.

"The owners of MV Karnika states that it is not in a position to start the operation as the ports in India has not given the date by which cruise ships can start its operations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.

"This sector has been devastated by COVID-19. It's predicted that 120 million jobs are at risk, with economic damage likely to exceed over $1 trillion according to the report released by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that draws on UNWTO data to quantify the devastating impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on global tourism."

The company has also said there are mounting debts and it has appealed to various goverment authorities in India for assistance to provide fuel, power and basic supplies to the 60 crew members that are on the ship.

"However, they have yet to receive an update on their appeal from the High Court along with the port trust," the statement said.

"Unfortunately, due to this delay, the crew on the ship are living in poor conditions with no fuel, power etc. We are hoping to get the crew members signed off and relieve them so that they can go home, as soon as the legal formalities are completed."

A quote from what was referred to as senior management said: “We would like to reassure the crew and their families that we have not forgotten about them, hence, have put the right wheels in motion. We have asked for urgent indulgence with the relevant authorities and are waiting for their feedback. In addition, we assure our crew members that they will receive their salaries as soon as the funds are received. Main priority is to reunite the crew with their families.”

The company had started operations in 2019 with the former Pacific Jewel from P&O Australia, and had ambitions to grow.