Dream Cruises and Royal Caribbean To Start Cruising From Singapore

Dream Cruises and Royal Caribbean International have been given the nod to start operations from Singapore.

The World Dream is expected back in service in early November with the Quantum of the Seas following in December, both offering short cruises.

Dream Cruises has announced it is offering a series of brand new two and three-night “Super Seacation” experience for Singapore residents during the school and year-end holidays.

“Due to the invaluable support and confidence of the Singapore authorities in Genting Cruise Lines, the inaugural homeport deployment of World Dream in Singapore marks another important milestone in the recovery process post COVID-19 for the local cruise tourism industry,” said Michael Goh, President of Dream Cruises.

“Genting Cruise Lines is proud to continue its long and productive relationship with Singapore since 1993. We are confident that the resumption of operations in Singapore will further contribute and benefit the various local supply and related network chain of the cruise tourism sector,” said Goh.

“Public health and safety are our utmost priority as we reopen various sectors of the economy in a gradual and safe manner. We are glad to work with Genting Cruise Lines on the cruise pilot with a focus on the necessary safe management measures to ensure the safety of passengers and crew. Genting has sailed from Singapore for the past 2 decades, and our longstanding partnership puts us in a good stead for the cruise pilot starting from November,” said Keith Tan, Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board.

To further ensure the health and safety of our guests, a mandatory COVID-19 test will be conducted on all guests aged 13 and above before embarking on World Dream and all guests aged seven or above are also required to present their personal TraceTogether Token or registered TraceTogether App at the time of check-in.



