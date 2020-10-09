Carnival Corp. Ready to Implement New Destination Protocols

New Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) elements for the adoption and implementation of mandatory health protocols are part of a phased-in, controlled resumption of cruise operations that include ensuring the medical capability of both the ships and shore destinations and “advance arrangements with private providers for shoreside quarantine, medical facilities, and transportation.”

Because cruise ships tend to visit various destinations – big and small – it may be difficult to understand how exactly these advance arrangements would be made.

But, according to David A. Candib, vice president for development and operations at Carnival Corporation’s global port and destination development group, these challenges are “nothing necessarily new.”

“We have… to adapt when we’re talking about certain protocols that need to be implemented, if there is something along the lines of a pandemic or treating many more cases than you would have had in the past or, at least, ensuring that we can rest assure and comfort community and those guests sailing with you,” Candib said during a virtual trade event on Oct. 7.

Carnival Corporation’s standpoint in such cases, according to Candib, is to work with the entire itinerary in advance.

“We will need to work very closely and identify both government and private healthcare operators in certain destinations,” he said. “Look at where that ship is planning to go, what are some of the alternative options.”



Some destinations, he added, will have “more than they need” healthcare options.

“One for their own community and another as it takes into account any stayover guests or cruise guests as they come to that destination.”

The benefit of cruise destinations like the Caribbean, where Carnival Corporation’s brands have significant deployment, is that there are always many ports of call nearby, says Candib.

“There are going to be choices and we need to look at that with an overall prospective… But a lot of work will continue with everyone from shore excursions to taxi to retail and the broad community,” he said.

“Unfortunately we don’t see that as just flipping on a light switch and everything being like it was in January,” Candib continued, adding that health and safety will be Carnival Corporation’s priority when it restarts.