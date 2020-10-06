Azamara Ready for March 2021 Start of Cruising

Azamara has announced the decision to pause operations until the 2021 Europe season and return to service on March 20, 2021 for Azamara Quest's originally scheduled 12-night Spain country-intensive voyage, Azamara Journey's April 9, 2021 voyage from Lisbon to Barcelona, and Azamara Pursuit's new series of Greek Country-Intensive Voyages starting on May 9, 2021, the company announced on Tuesday in a press release.

The cruise line said has chosen to adjust its sailings as a result of individual country restrictions, as well as guest survey results indicating that Azamara guests will feel more comfortable waiting to cruise until 2021.

"After very careful consideration, we have made the decision to pause operations until the 2021 Europe season, as we are still confronted with the many global challenges resulting from COVID-19," said Azamara's Chief Operating Officer, Carol Cabezas. "We plan to return stronger than ever next season, with reimagined guest experiences that will protect the wellbeing of our guests and crew yet remain true to the Azamara spirit of connecting people to cultures."

Cabezas continued: "As we look at our long-term plan, we have already seen a strong demand to our 2022/2023 voyages, which was announced in mid-September. Within the first week of opening for sale, we experienced three times more bookings for new voyages compared to last year's deployment of 2021 and Winter/Spring 2022 itineraries. This just further reinforces traveler's commitment to cruising."