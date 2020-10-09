DNV GL To Sponsor Seafarer Health Campaign

DNV GL has announced that they will contribute money to an app that – in light of the coronavirus pandemic – aims to help track seafarer welfare, book chaplain visits, and order medicine.

The app will be created by the Mission to Seafarers Flying Angel Campaign, which DNV GL has now joined as a Gold sponsor.

“The work that seafarers provide is sadly overlooked, like so many of the people who sustain our communities,” commented CEO of DNV GL, Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen. “We are very grateful for the opportunity to support The Mission to Seafarers, who are utterly focused on providing crucial aid to the seafarers still badly impacted by the pandemic.”

The app will be called Happy At Sea and concentrate on “promoting mental health, personal wellbeing, and safety,” reads the press release. Seafarers will be able to book chaplain visits for their time spent in ports, order medicine, food, and other essentials, as well as request transport.

The secretary general for The Mission to Seafarers, Revd Canon Andrew Wright, said that the organization is “delighted [that] so many leading organizations have stepped up to help us deliver urgent support to our international key workers around the world.”

“This partnership will make a significant difference at a time when help and support [are] needed so urgently,” he added.

More than 18 maritime organizations currently support the Flying Angel campaign. The campaign is focused on addressing the welfare issues faced by seafarers during the pandemic. As of September 21, it raised nearly $800,000.