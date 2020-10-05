Norwegian Extends Voyage Suspension Until November 30

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has announced a continuation of its suspension for three brands – Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

This was announced in a press release and is an extension of Norwegian’s previously announced suspension of global cruise voyages.

The extended suspension will affect all voyages between November 1 through November 30.

Of note, the company said the Norwegian Star Dawn and Spirit will not sail through March 2021.

Those who booked with either of the three brands for the aforementioned dates are asked to contact the company or their travel advisors.

The company said will continue to cooperate with governments and public health authorities around the world to ensure “necessary measures to protect its guests, crew and the communities visited,” the press release noted.