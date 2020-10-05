Cruise Ships Back in Service: October Update

The cruise industry is slowly staggering a restart of operations with ships restarting operations globally at reduced capacity levels.
Here are the cruise ships currently back in service or planning restarts in October and beyond:
Cruise Line: Dream Cruises
Ship: Explorer Dream
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,856
Built: 1999
Homeport: Keelung (Taiwan)
Itinerary: One- to five-night cruises to Penghu, Matsu, Anping, Kaohsiung and Hualien
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: TUI Cruises
Ship: Mein Schiff 1
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,894
Built: 2018
Homeport: Kiel (Germany)
Itinerary: Short cruises including scenic cruising in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway but no shore excursions
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: TUI Cruises
Ship: Mein Schiff 2
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,894
Built: 2019
Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)
Itinerary: Short cruises including scenic cruising in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway but no shore excursions
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: TUI Cruises
Ship: Mein Schiff 6
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,534
Built: 2017
Homeport: Heraklion (Greece)
Itinerary: Piraeus and Corfu
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Ship: MSC Grandiosa
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,888
Built: 2019
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo and Valletta
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Ship: MSC Magnifica
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550
Built: 2010
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Itinerary: 10 nights to Livorno, Civitavecchia, Messina, Valletta, Piraeus and Katakolon
Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on October 19, 2020
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Ship: Costa Deliziosa
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,260
Built: 2010
Homeport: Trieste (Italy)
Itinerary: Currently sailing to Italy (Bari, Brindisi, Corigliano Rossano, Catania and Siracusa), with cruises to Greece planned from October 10
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Ship: Costa Diadema
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,700
Built: 2014
Homeport: Savona (Italy)
Itinerary: Six- to 14-night cruises to Spain, France, Malta, Canary Islands, Egypt and Greece. Ports of call include Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, Lanzarote, St. Cruz de Tenerife, Palermo, Piraeus, Port Said and more
Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on October 28, 2020
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Ship: Costa Smeralda
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,224
Built: 2019
Homeport: Savona (Italy)
Itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Palermo and Civitavecchia
Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on October 9, 2020
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Ship: Costa Firenze
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,232
Built: 2020
Homeport: Savona (Italy)
Itinerary: La Spezia, Napoli, Valencia, Barcelona and Marseille
Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on December 27, 2020
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Ship: Costa Favolosa
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,000
Built: 2011
Homeport: Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe)
Itinerary: Caribbean – Tobago, Grenadine, Dominica, Antigua and Martinique
Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on December 21, 2020. A 22-night cruise sailing from Italy to Guadeloupe is also in the plans, beginning on December 6.
Cruise Line: AIDA
Ship: AIDAblu
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,174
Built: 2010
Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy)
Itinerary: Napoli, Palermo, Catania and La Spezia
Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on October 17, 2020
Cruise Line: AIDA
Ship: AIDAstella
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,192
Built: 2013
Homeport: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)
Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Livorno, Marseille and Barcelona
Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on December 12, 2020
Cruise Line: AIDA
Ship: AIDAperla
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,250
Built: 2017
Homeport: Las Palmas (Spain)
Itinerary: Canaries – Funchal, St. Cruz de Tenerife, Puerto del Rosario and Arrecife
Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on November 7, 2020
Cruise Line: AIDA
Ship: AIDAmar
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,174
Built: 2012
Homeport: Las Palmas (Spain)
Itinerary: Canaries – Funchal, Arrecife, St. Cruz de La Palma and St. Cruz de Tenerife
Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on November 1, 2020
Cruise Line: AIDA
Ship: AIDAprima
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,250
Built: 2016
Homeport: Dubai (UAE)
Itinerary: Muscat and Abu Dhabi
Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on December 11, 2020
Cruise Line: Paul Gauguin Cruises
Ship: Paul Gauguin
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 320
Built: 1997
Homeport: Papeete (Tahiti)
Itinerary: Tahiti, French Polynesia and South Pacific
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Ponant
Ship: Le Champlain
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 180
Built: 2018
Homeport: Dubrovnik (Croatia)
Itinerary: Adriatic
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Ponant
Ship: Le Lyrial
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 264
Built: 2015
Homeport: Nice (France)
Itinerary: Corsica
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Ship: Europa 2
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 513
Built: 2013
Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)
Itinerary: After having only "only sea days" voyages at first, Hapag-Lloyd is now offering Zodiac tours and selected shore excursions at Northern Europe ports. Cruises to the Canary Islands are scheduled from November .
Status: Currently sailing in Northern Europe; Canaries cruises planned from November 2
Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Ship: Europa
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 408
Built: 1999
Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)
Itinerary: Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Poland and more
Status: Concluding its first post-pandemic season in Northern Europe
Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Ship: Hanseatic Inspiration
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 230
Built: 2019
Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)
Itinerary: After offering only "only sea days" voyages at first, Hapag-Lloyd is planning Zodiac tours and selected shore excursions at several ports of call in Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Poland and more.
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: CroisiEurope
Ship: La Belle des Océans
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 120
Built: 1989
Homeport: Nice (France) until October 11; Arrecife and St. Cruz de Tenerife from October 24
Itinerary: Corsica (Ajaccio, Bonifacio, Porto Vecchio, Bastia and L’Île Rosse) and Canaries (Las Palmas, San Sebastian, Santa Cruz de la Palma and Puerto de la Estaca)
Status: Currently sailing to Corsica; Canaries cruises planned from October 24
Cruise Line: Aranui Cruises
Ship: Aranui 5
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 254
Built: 2015
Homeport: Papeete (Tahiti)
Itinerary: Marquesas Islands
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: SeaDream Yacht Club
Ship: SeaDream I
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 110
Built: 1984
Homeport: Bridgetown (Barbados)
Itinerary: Caribbean – Kingstown, Bequia, Canouan, Mayreau, Tobago Island and St. George’s
Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on November 1, 2020. A transatlantic crossing from Norway to Barbados is also in the plans, starting on October 15, 2020.
Cruise Line: Variety Cruises
Ship: Galileo
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 49
Built: 1992
Homeport: Athens (Greece)
Itinerary: Poros, Folegandros, Poliegos, Mykonos, Delos, Santorini, Paros, Syros, Kythnos
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Nicko (Mystic Cruises)
Ship: World Explorer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 200
Built: 2019
Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)
Itinerary: 8- to 14-night cruises to the Greek Isles
Status: Sailing until October
Cruise Line: Red Sea Cruise Co.
Ship: Silver Spirit (chartered)
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 540
Built: 2009
Homeport: King Abdullah Economic City (Saudi Arabia)
Itinerary: 3 and 4 nights in Saudi Arabia, calling Ras Al-Abyad and Sindalah Island
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Coral Expeditions
Ship: Coral Discoverer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 72
Built: 2005
Homeport: Cairns (Australia)
Itinerary: Great Barrier Reef and North Queensland
Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on October 14, 2020
Cruise Line: True North Cruises
Ship: True North
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 36
Built: 2005
Homeport: Cairns (Australia)
Itinerary: Kimberley Region
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Asuka Cruise (NYK Line)
Ship: Asuka II
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 720
Built: 1990
Homeport: Yokohama, Nagoya and Kobe (Japan)
Itinerary: Short cruises visiting only Japanese ports
Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on November 2, 2020
Cruise Line: Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Lines
Ship: Nippon Maru
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 600
Built: 1990
Homeport: Yokohama and Kobe (Japan)
Itinerary: Short cruises visiting only Japanese ports
Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on November 2, 2020
Cruise Line: TMR Voyages
Ship: Costa Diadema (chartered)
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,700
Built: 2014
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Itinerary: Six- to Ten-night theme cruises for the French market with calls in Italy, Malta and Greece.
Status: Sailing until October 28