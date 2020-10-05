Cruise Ships Back in Service: October Update

The cruise industry is slowly staggering a restart of operations with ships restarting operations globally at reduced capacity levels.

Here are the cruise ships currently back in service or planning restarts in October and beyond:

Cruise Line: Dream Cruises

Ship: Explorer Dream

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,856

Built: 1999

Homeport: Keelung (Taiwan)

Itinerary: One- to five-night cruises to Penghu, Matsu, Anping, Kaohsiung and Hualien

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: TUI Cruises

Ship: Mein Schiff 1

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,894

Built: 2018

Homeport: Kiel (Germany)

Itinerary: Short cruises including scenic cruising in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway but no shore excursions

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: TUI Cruises

Ship: Mein Schiff 2

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,894

Built: 2019

Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)

Itinerary: Short cruises including scenic cruising in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway but no shore excursions

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: TUI Cruises

Ship: Mein Schiff 6

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,534

Built: 2017

Homeport: Heraklion (Greece)

Itinerary: Piraeus and Corfu

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Ship: MSC Grandiosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,888

Built: 2019

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo and Valletta

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Ship: MSC Magnifica

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550

Built: 2010

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Itinerary: 10 nights to Livorno, Civitavecchia, Messina, Valletta, Piraeus and Katakolon

Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on October 19, 2020

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Ship: Costa Deliziosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,260

Built: 2010

Homeport: Trieste (Italy)

Itinerary: Currently sailing to Italy (Bari, Brindisi, Corigliano Rossano, Catania and Siracusa), with cruises to Greece planned from October 10

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Ship: Costa Diadema

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,700

Built: 2014

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Itinerary: Six- to 14-night cruises to Spain, France, Malta, Canary Islands, Egypt and Greece. Ports of call include Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, Lanzarote, St. Cruz de Tenerife, Palermo, Piraeus, Port Said and more

Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on October 28, 2020

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Ship: Costa Smeralda

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,224

Built: 2019

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Palermo and Civitavecchia

Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on October 9, 2020

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Ship: Costa Firenze

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,232

Built: 2020

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Itinerary: La Spezia, Napoli, Valencia, Barcelona and Marseille

Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on December 27, 2020

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Ship: Costa Favolosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,000

Built: 2011

Homeport: Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe)

Itinerary: Caribbean – Tobago, Grenadine, Dominica, Antigua and Martinique

Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on December 21, 2020. A 22-night cruise sailing from Italy to Guadeloupe is also in the plans, beginning on December 6.

Cruise Line: AIDA

Ship: AIDAblu

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,174

Built: 2010

Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy)

Itinerary: Napoli, Palermo, Catania and La Spezia

Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on October 17, 2020

Cruise Line: AIDA

Ship: AIDAstella

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,192

Built: 2013

Homeport: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)

Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Livorno, Marseille and Barcelona

Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on December 12, 2020

Cruise Line: AIDA

Ship: AIDAperla

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,250

Built: 2017

Homeport: Las Palmas (Spain)

Itinerary: Canaries – Funchal, St. Cruz de Tenerife, Puerto del Rosario and Arrecife

Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on November 7, 2020

Cruise Line: AIDA

Ship: AIDAmar

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,174

Built: 2012

Homeport: Las Palmas (Spain)

Itinerary: Canaries – Funchal, Arrecife, St. Cruz de La Palma and St. Cruz de Tenerife

Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on November 1, 2020

Cruise Line: AIDA

Ship: AIDAprima

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,250

Built: 2016

Homeport: Dubai (UAE)

Itinerary: Muscat and Abu Dhabi

Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on December 11, 2020

Cruise Line: Paul Gauguin Cruises

Ship: Paul Gauguin

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 320

Built: 1997

Homeport: Papeete (Tahiti)

Itinerary: Tahiti, French Polynesia and South Pacific

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Ponant

Ship: Le Champlain

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 180

Built: 2018

Homeport: Dubrovnik (Croatia)

Itinerary: Adriatic

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Ponant

Ship: Le Lyrial

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 264

Built: 2015

Homeport: Nice (France)

Itinerary: Corsica

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Ship: Europa 2

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 513

Built: 2013

Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)

Itinerary: After having only "only sea days" voyages at first, Hapag-Lloyd is now offering Zodiac tours and selected shore excursions at Northern Europe ports. Cruises to the Canary Islands are scheduled from November .

Status: Currently sailing in Northern Europe; Canaries cruises planned from November 2

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Ship: Europa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 408

Built: 1999

Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)

Itinerary: Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Poland and more

Status: Concluding its first post-pandemic season in Northern Europe

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Ship: Hanseatic Inspiration

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 230

Built: 2019

Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)

Itinerary: After offering only "only sea days" voyages at first, Hapag-Lloyd is planning Zodiac tours and selected shore excursions at several ports of call in Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Poland and more.

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: CroisiEurope

Ship: La Belle des Océans

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 120

Built: 1989

Homeport: Nice (France) until October 11; Arrecife and St. Cruz de Tenerife from October 24

Itinerary: Corsica (Ajaccio, Bonifacio, Porto Vecchio, Bastia and L’Île Rosse) and Canaries (Las Palmas, San Sebastian, Santa Cruz de la Palma and Puerto de la Estaca)

Status: Currently sailing to Corsica; Canaries cruises planned from October 24

Cruise Line: Aranui Cruises

Ship: Aranui 5

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 254

Built: 2015

Homeport: Papeete (Tahiti)

Itinerary: Marquesas Islands

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: SeaDream Yacht Club

Ship: SeaDream I

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 110

Built: 1984

Homeport: Bridgetown (Barbados)

Itinerary: Caribbean – Kingstown, Bequia, Canouan, Mayreau, Tobago Island and St. George’s

Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on November 1, 2020. A transatlantic crossing from Norway to Barbados is also in the plans, starting on October 15, 2020.

Cruise Line: Variety Cruises

Ship: Galileo

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 49

Built: 1992

Homeport: Athens (Greece)

Itinerary: Poros, Folegandros, Poliegos, Mykonos, Delos, Santorini, Paros, Syros, Kythnos

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Nicko (Mystic Cruises)

Ship: World Explorer

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 200

Built: 2019

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)

Itinerary: 8- to 14-night cruises to the Greek Isles

Status: Sailing until October

Cruise Line: Red Sea Cruise Co.

Ship: Silver Spirit (chartered)

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 540

Built: 2009

Homeport: King Abdullah Economic City (Saudi Arabia)

Itinerary: 3 and 4 nights in Saudi Arabia, calling Ras Al-Abyad and Sindalah Island

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Coral Expeditions

Ship: Coral Discoverer

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 72

Built: 2005

Homeport: Cairns (Australia)

Itinerary: Great Barrier Reef and North Queensland

Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on October 14, 2020

Cruise Line: True North Cruises

Ship: True North

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 36

Built: 2005

Homeport: Cairns (Australia)

Itinerary: Kimberley Region

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Asuka Cruise (NYK Line)

Ship: Asuka II

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 720

Built: 1990

Homeport: Yokohama, Nagoya and Kobe (Japan)

Itinerary: Short cruises visiting only Japanese ports

Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on November 2, 2020

Cruise Line: Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Lines

Ship: Nippon Maru

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 600

Built: 1990

Homeport: Yokohama and Kobe (Japan)

Itinerary: Short cruises visiting only Japanese ports

Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on November 2, 2020

Cruise Line: TMR Voyages

Ship: Costa Diadema (chartered)

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,700

Built: 2014

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Itinerary: Six- to Ten-night theme cruises for the French market with calls in Italy, Malta and Greece.

Status: Sailing until October 28