Cruise Industry News GCSI

New Carnival COO Palomba Details Restart Plans

Neil Palobma

Neil Palomba, the new chief operating officer at Carnival Cruise Line, has detailed the company's restart plans in a new video update.

The former Costa President was involved in the Italian brand's restart, and is now behind the effort to restart Carnival's operations in North America since joining the Miami-based brand in July.

"Carnival's highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, protecting the environment, and the health, safety and well-being our of guests and our crew members and the communities we visit," Palomba said, in the video.

"At Carnival Cruise Line, for our return to service in North America and Australia, we will be employing similar rigorous health and leaning and safety standards (to Costa)," he added.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

109 Ships | 231,884 Berths | $64 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Return to Service

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Le Yacht

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today