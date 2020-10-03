New Carnival COO Palomba Details Restart Plans

Neil Palomba, the new chief operating officer at Carnival Cruise Line, has detailed the company's restart plans in a new video update.

The former Costa President was involved in the Italian brand's restart, and is now behind the effort to restart Carnival's operations in North America since joining the Miami-based brand in July.

"Carnival's highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, protecting the environment, and the health, safety and well-being our of guests and our crew members and the communities we visit," Palomba said, in the video.

"At Carnival Cruise Line, for our return to service in North America and Australia, we will be employing similar rigorous health and leaning and safety standards (to Costa)," he added.