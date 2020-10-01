Marella to Retire Marella Dream

Marella Cruises today announced it is retiring the 1986-built Marella Dream from its fleet after a decade of service.

The TUI-owned brand also retired the Celebration earlier this year.

All Dream sailings due to take place from Oct. 26 and beyond will be cancelled and all affected customers are being notified, Marella said, in a statement.

Those booked on Marella Dream for summer 2021 will have their booking automatically moved to Marella Discovery, the company sail, which will now sail from Palma instead of Port Canaveral, Florida, covering the Marella Dream’s Mediterranean itineraries.

As a consequence, Marella said it has made the difficult decision to cancel all USA sailings for Marella Discovery in summer 2021.

Chris Hackney, Managing Director of Marella Cruises said: “With the ongoing travel restrictions for UK cruise lines still in place, we’ve taken the difficult decision to reshape our cruise programme for the upcoming seasons. That means an early retirement for Marella Dream after ten years of service and the redeployment of Marella Discovery from the US to Europe. We appreciate the continued uncertainty surrounding travel and, to give our customers added peace of mind, we’re offering increased flexibility to amend their cruises to any TUI holiday on sale for free. We know our customers look forward to their holidays with us – maybe now more so than ever – so this means customers can still plan and get excited for their dream holiday at a later date.

“While the current circumstances have meant we’ve had to make changes to our programme, there’s still a range of amazing itineraries for customers to enjoy. We’ve been working hard to implement new health & safety measures to protect customers and crew while they’re sailing with us and we can’t wait to welcome our customers back onboard soon.”