CIN Digital Reports

As Expected, CDC Extends 'No Sail' For One Month

CDC

On September 30, 2020, the CDC extended the "No Sail" order for cruise ships in the United States for one month, meaning cruises could operate as early as November 1.

This order is in effect until one of the following occurs, according to the CDC:

  • The expiration of the Secretary of Health and Human Services’ declaration that COVID-19 constitutes a public health emergency,
  • The CDC Director rescinds or modifies the order based on specific public health or other considerations, or
  • October 31, 2020.
