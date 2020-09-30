Saga Takes Delivery of New Ship, Spirit of Adventure

The Spirit of Adventure, the second new cruise ship for Saga Cruises, was handed over yesterday in Emden by Meyer Werft to Saga Cruises

"Despite all the adversities in the last few months caused by the corona pandemic, we were able to complete both the construction in Papenburg and the testing and commissioning of the ship within a manageable time frame. This is mainly due to the good partnership with Saga Cruises, our partners and the commitment of our teams, who completed the ship with dedication and know-how," said Thomas Weigend, managing director of Meyer Werft.

The 1,000-guest ship is expected to enter revenue service in 2021.

“This year, we have all faced unprecedented challenges as a result of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Nigel Blanks, managing director of Saga, in a letter sent to guests.

“Therefore, against the backdrop of the recent news that Covid-19 is again on the increase and the announcements of further restrictions, I am writing to inform you that we are postponing the inaugural cruise of our new ship, Spirit of Adventure until 5th February 2021 and extending the suspension of our cruising operations up to and including 4th February, 2021 for Spirit of Adventure and 7th March 2021 for Spirit of Discovery."