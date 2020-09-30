Advertisement

Azamara Says Strong Demand For 2022-2023 Deployment

Azamara Journey

Azamara said it is experiencing strong numbers as a result of their recent 2022-2023 deployment announcement, according to a press release

During the first week of opening for sale, the brand experienced three times more bookings for its new voyages compared to last year’s deployment announcement of 2021 and Winter/Spring 2022 itineraries, according to a statement. 

“Despite current global challenges, we are pleased to see that travel partners and cruisers have a strong interest in our new voyages," said Azamara's Chief Operating Officer, Carol Cabezas.

“We value our resilient trade partners and loyal guests, as they are driving this performance. This demonstrates that they want to sail with Azamara again as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The strong demand in their 2022-2023 deployment follows the launch of Azamara’s Double Upgrade + Double Points promotion.

Compared to the same time frame prior, bookings increased 55 percent following the launch of the promotion, according to the three-ship cruise brand.

