Mein Schiff 6 Declared Corona Free After More Testing

False positives were a temporary setback for TUI Cruises and the Mein Schiff 6 as the German cruise operator said that previous positive COVID-19 tests were now negative.

Sailing with limited capacity in Greece, the ship docked in Piraeus on Tuesday morning following 12 crew who had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Following a false alarm caused by a report of 12 positive test results on crew by a land-based laboratory, three further tests, including two PCR tests and one antigen test, have confirmed the results: There are no cases of COVID-19 on board Mein Schiff 6. This was confirmed by the Greek authorities this afternoon," TUI Cruises said, in a press release.

"The safety of the guests, the crew, but also the Greek population is the top priority for TUI Cruises. I would like to thank all the responsible authorities for their good and professional cooperation in connection with the unclear test results on board Mein Schiff 6 and I am pleased that the voyage can be continued for all guests tomorrow with shore excursions in Piraeus," added Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises.