Costa Launches New Ad Campaign

Costa Cruises has returned to cruising in the Mediterranean with two ships and has now turned up its advertising push with a new campaign revolving around the sea.

The short film is already airing in Italy and Spain with the company’s other main European markets set to follow shortly, Costa said in a statement.

Costa said, in its press release, the campaign "is the way that people of all ages are inevitably drawn to the sea, to the extent that we all look for that special vantage point for admiring it."

"It’s in your nature to seek the sea. It’s in Costa’s nature to bring it to you," the new video said.

Costa has also added a promotional offer through the end of November, with balcony cabins at discounted rates with cancellation free of charge on 2020 and 2021 cruises.

"We have chosen to propose a simple campaign that can touch people, because it is based on a strong insight, the search for the sea, which finds its answer in a Costa cruise, where you can experience the sea safely from a unique perspective: a cabin with private balcony," said Francesco Muglia, vice president of global marketing for Costa.

The new campaign was produced by the DUDE:Milano agency, while the short film was directed by Ago Panini.