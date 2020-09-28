Advertisement

Costa Launches New Ad Campaign

Costa Diadema

Costa Cruises has returned to cruising in the Mediterranean with two ships and has now turned up its advertising push with a new campaign revolving around the sea.

The short film is already airing in Italy and Spain with the company’s other main European markets set to follow shortly, Costa said in a statement.

Costa said, in its press release, the campaign "is the way that people of all ages are inevitably drawn to the sea, to the extent that we all look for that special vantage point for admiring it."

"It’s in your nature to seek the sea. It’s in Costa’s nature to bring it to you," the new video said.

Costa has also added a promotional offer through the end of November, with balcony cabins at discounted rates with cancellation free of charge on 2020 and 2021 cruises. 

"We have chosen to propose a simple campaign that can touch people, because it is based on a strong insight, the search for the sea, which finds its answer in a Costa cruise, where you can experience the sea safely from a unique perspective: a cabin with private balcony," said Francesco Muglia, vice president of global marketing for Costa. 

The new campaign was produced by the DUDE:Milano agency, while the short film was directed by Ago Panini. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 237,024 Berths | $65 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Naval Rocha

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today