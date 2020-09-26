Some of The Boldest Cruise Ship Waterslides

The cruise lines have added bigger and bolder waterslides to their ships, with steeper drops, more curves and offering more excitement across the fleet.

Ultimate Abyss – Royal Caribbean

Ten decks high and almost 220 feet long, this pair of side-by-side slides offer a thrill from start to finish. There is a special mat included that makes sure there is no risk of an accident. The ride can be found on the four Royal Caribbean ships.

AquaDunk – Disney

The slide starts with a heart-pumping bombardier-style hatch that will lead to a free-fall as soon as it opens up. This three-story high ride lasts for about seven seconds. The tubes stretch 20 feet overboard and the transparent walls will allow guests to see the ocean from a very unique perspective. This slide is available aboard the Disney Magic.

Tidal Wave – Royal Caribbean

The Tidal Wave is the first of its kind on a cruise ship and it does not disappoint. This ride will allow guests to plummet and rebound. The constant jet of water will make sure that guests will reach the top of the boomerang.

AquaDuck – Disney

This slide/coaster has guests ride on a two-person raft from the height of four decks. The length is pretty robust as well, at 765 feet, and most of the time passengers are sliding around 13 feet above the deck, from where they can gaze at the ocean from the height of 150 feet. Onboard both the Dream and Fantasy.

Twister – Carnival

This spiraling slide is the perfect ride for guests said to be seeking a well-balanced slide. At 340 feet there is no height or weight limitation set.

Aqua Racer – Norwegian

This slide can be used with inner tubes as a single or double-ride. The marine-life theme looks great on a cruise ship and keeps up the feeling of an exotic vacation. The slide has even a completely see-through section from where guests can see the ocean for a second, right before you go back into pitch black.

Kaleid-O-Slide – Carnival

Rafting in a waterslide that has the length of more than 450 feet is already a good proposition, but this enclosed ride is filled to the brim with visual effects, hence the name of this mighty toboggan. Some several aggressive twists and turns add to the thrill.

Forest Aquaventure – MSC

At a whopping (and looping) 367 feet in length with clear sides, the Forest Aquaventure’s crown jewel is without a doubt its fast and sleek slide. This slide extends almost completely overboard, so guests will a pretty clear view of the ocean.

Free Fall – Norwegian

The Free Fall will drop guests as fast as gravity allows following a adrenaline-building countdown sequence.

Vertigo – MSC

This almost 400 feet long and more than 40 feet high slide is among the largest and most innovative at sea. The drop takes guests through four decks.