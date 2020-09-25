Advertisement

Black Watch and Boudicca Sold, Will Serve as Hotel Ships

Boudicca in Istanbul Turkey

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has found a buyer for the classic Black Watch and Boudicca ships as the company modernizes its fleet with the addition of the former Rotterdam and Amsterdam from Holland America Line.

The Black Watch and Boudicca will leave the Fred. Olsen fleet with immediate effect, and will not be scrapped, but instead serve as hotel ships.

The ships are believed to be heading to Miray International, according to sources speaking to Cruise Industry News on the condition of anonymity. 

The Turkey-based company specializes in ship management and also providing accommodation vessels for large-scale projects. Miray did not return a request for more information. 

