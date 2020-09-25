Regent's 2023 World Cruise Breaks Booking Record

Regent Seven Seas Cruises said has once again "shattered the company’s previous world cruise opening day booking record," with reservations doubling the previous record set by the 2022 world cruise, according to a press release.

The line experienced the longest waitlist for a world cruise in its history, with all Penthouse Suites and above selling out within a matter of hours when sales opened on September 23.

“Our world cruises are always highly anticipated, and I am delighted with the response to our latest global voyage, especially considering the unprecedented public health challenges we are currently navigating,” stated Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “This record-breaking 2023 World Cruise launch day demonstrates people’s willingness to take long cruises to exotic lands and the substantial appetite for luxury travel our guests have and it is a testament to the unrivalled Regent experience that our outstanding crew have perfected.”

Regent’s 2023 World Cruise is the line’s longest since 2011 and will explore South America, South Pacific Islands, Australia, Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, Africa and Spain on a 143-night voyage across 72 ports of call aboard the Seven Seas Mariner.