Royal Caribbean Announces Sweeping Updates to 2021 Summer Cruises

Royal Caribbean International has announced a number of upcoming changes in itineraries and homeports to its summer 2021 cruises.

Highlights of the updated summer cruises for 2021 include new four- and five-night Mediterranean getaways from Barcelona, and more time in the Caribbean with ships sailing from additional U.S. cruise ports next summer including Tampa, Fla. and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

New Itineraries and Homeports

Europe

• Adventure of the Seas, which was previously scheduled to sail from Copenhagen and Stockholm, will head for Barcelona to sail a mix of new 4- and 5-night Mediterranean itineraries.

• Jewel of the Seas, originally planned to homeport in Amsterdam and Barcelona, will now sail from Copenhagen and Stockholm on 7-night cruises calling on Northern Europe’s ports.

The Caribbean

• Independence of the Seas, originally sailing from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. offering 3- and 4-night cruises, will now make Miami her home for the summer season and offer a combination of 6- and 8-night cruises to the Southern and Western Caribbean.

• Vision of the Seas, which was previously planned to sail from Barcelona, will sail from San Juan, offering a new summer program. She will offer 7-night Southern Caribbean itineraries.

• Brilliance of the Seas will stay in Tampa for the summer offering a new drive to port for guests. She will sail 4-, 5- and 7-night cruises to the Caribbean.

In Europe, the Odyssey of the Seas will join Anthem and Harmony of the Seas and make its debut in Rome to kick off its inaugural Europe season.

In Alaska, the region will see the cruise line’s biggest season yet with four ships, including the Quantum of the Seas.

The Caribbean also includes the Mariner and Navigator of the Seas sailing 3-night weekend and 4-night weekday itineraries to The Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay, and Oasis of the Seas cruising from the New York area for the first time. In Asia, guests can sail aboard the region’s newest ship, the Spectrum of the Seas, offering 4- and 5-night sailings from Shanghai and visiting Japan.