SICK Sensors Help with Social Distancing Aboard

SICK is supporting the cruise industry with new sensors with intelligent LiDAR sensor technology, combined with the new SICK SensorApps PeopleCounter and DistanceGuard.

SICK offers sensor solutions that do not include personal information by counting people in defined open and closed spaces and ensuring the recommended minimum distance, according to a press release, noting the company is assisting flag states, port authorities and classification societies in their request new hygiene concepts and certifications for infection prevention in the maritime industry.

Due to the complexity on a ship, increased hygiene standards can hardly be met without technical support, the company said.

Thus the company's people counter can help cruise lines scan public areas. The 3D-LiDAR sensor MRS1000 generates the measurement data. The integrated SensorApp PeopleCounter reliably identifies people based on their outline, meaning only people are counted and other objects are hidden. The app processes the data anonymously and personal identification is not recorded, according to a press release.

Thanks to the four-layer sensor technology, directions of movement of persons can also be clearly determined and the current utilization of defined zones monitored − even larger areas with different entrances and exits. The collected data is output via telegrams and digital outputs.

Particularly at check-in or in restaurants, it is challenging for ship operators to ensure that the minimum distances between people are observed. Here in particular, SensorApp DistanceGuard scores points in conjunction with the TiM series 2D-LiDAR sensor. The sensor solution can determine the distance between two people. As soon as the distance falls below the configured minimum distance, an optical or acoustic signal is generated and advises the persons to adjust the minimum distance themselves.

SICK also supplies a portfolio that protects areas from unauthorized access. Motion profiles of individual or entire groups can be recorded and visualized in real time. The 2D-LiDAR sensor LMS1xx in combination with the software visualizes and analyzes the number, direction and speed of people. For example, overcrowded escape routes can be detected early and passengers can be diverted.