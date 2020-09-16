Set Sail Safely Act Established by Florida Senators

Florida Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio introduced the Set Sail Safely Act, which will establish a Maritime Task Force, in coordination with a Private Sector Advisory Committee, to address the health, safety, security, and logistical changes needed to allow cruise lines and ports to resume operations, according to a press release.

“We are extremely grateful for the introduction of the Set Sail Safely Act sponsored by Senator Rick Scott,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. “The cruise industry is a vital economic driver of our national, state and County economies. The dramatic impact of its closure is felt every day that cruise ships are not in operations. Thousands of jobs have vanished, and millions of dollars continue to be lost daily. We welcome Senator Scott’s initiative and stand ready to work with him.”

“We thank Senator Scott and Senator Rubio for their leadership,” said Chairwoman of the Miami-Dade Tourism and the Ports Committee Rebeca Sosa. “The 'No Sail Order' has had a tremendous impact on our local economy, and this initiative is the right step toward the restart of cruise operations.”

The Set Sail Safely Act would require the proper federal agencies, led by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, to work together with input from private sector stakeholders to develop a plan for the safe resumption of cruise line operations.