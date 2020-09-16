Carnival Imagination Beached in Turkey for Scrapping

The Carnival Imagination has arrived in Alaiga, Turkey, for her demolition.

The Imagination becomes the third Carnival Fantasy-class vessel to be retired following the company's pause in operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ship joins the the Carnival Fantasy, Carnival Inspiration, Pullmantur Monarch and Pullmantur Sovereign at Turkey's ship-breaking yard, with more cruise ships expected to follow.

The Imagination was built at Kværner Masa-Yards in Helsinki, Finland, and launched into service in 1995.