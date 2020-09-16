Peace Boat to Modernize Cruise Fleet with Newer Ship

Japan Grace, which operates the Peace Boat cruise operation, announced it has chartered a new, modern cruise ship that will replace the Ocean Dream and Zenith pairing.

Starting in 2021 the Pacific World will replace both the Ocean Dream and Zenith as Peace Boat's sole vessel.

It is believed the ship is the current Sun Princess.

"We believe that this vessel upgrade will give those already registered for the cruises from Spring 2021 onward a better and safer cruise experience," the group said.

As for the ship, Japan Grace did not name a vessel, but used a photo of the Sun Princess in an announcement and mentioned the Pacific World would be 77,000 tons with capacity for 2,419 guests, with a large number of balcony cabins, and a ventilation system bringing in air from the outside, plus ample interior space for a properly physical-distance cruise.

Japan Grace also said the ship previously served the Asian cruise market, in Taiwan and Japan. The description and ship specifications match the Sun Princess.

The company said it was seeing promising signs for the resumption of visits to overseas cruise ports, including guidelines from the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Peace Boat was founded in the early 1980s, offering shorter cruises, and has slowly expanded into global months-long voyages with the purpose of raising awareness and building connections internationally among groups that work for peace, human rights, environmental protection and sustainable development.

The organization has conducted over 100 voyages on passenger ships since its founding.

In addition, the group hopes to build a new "green" cruise ship, the Ecoship, which was announced in 2017.