Five Holland America Ships to Sail in Europe in 2021

Five Holland America Line ships are set to sail in Europe in 2021.

The ships include the new Rotterdam, which is slated to debut at the height of the summer Europe season.

Also included are the Nieuw Statendam, Westerdam and Zuiderdam, putting two Pinnacle Class ships in the region.

The Zaandam heads to Europe on the popular “Voyage of the Vikings” itinerary in July.

From April through November, the five ships will offer itineraries ranging from seven to 35 days, as well as longer Collectors’ Voyages up to 29 days. In addition to transatlantic crossings between Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Europe, the ships will visit the Baltic, British Isles, French and Spanish rivieras, Iberian Peninsula, Mediterranean and Northern Europe including Greenland, Iceland, Norway and the North Cape.

“Our guests miss cruising as much as we do, and as we move closer to getting back to doing what we do best, we want everyone to feel confident in planning their European travel with us for next summer,” said Gus Antorcha, Holland America Line’s president. “At Holland America Line, we are a community of passionate globetrotters. For anyone looking to go to Europe next summer and really connect with a variety of cultures, Holland America Line has put together the most diverse collection of itineraries that embraces the entire region.”

Departure options include Amsterdam, the Netherlands; Athens (Piraeus), Greece; Barcelona, Spain; and Civitavecchia (Rome) and Venice, Italy. The “Voyage of the Vikings” cruise sails roundtrip from Boston, Massachusetts, with a segment departure from Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

To give guests more in-depth experiences in some of Europe’s most popular cities, select cruises feature overnight calls at Istanbul, Turkey; Reykjavik, Iceland; Piraeus (Athens) and Rhodes, Greece; Rotterdam, the Netherlands; St. Petersburg, Russia; Valletta, Malta; and Venice, Italy.

Many of the cruises can be extended into Collectors’ Voyages ranging from 14 to 29 days, offering the ultimate European exploration.