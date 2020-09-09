Advertisement

Cruise Ship Fleet Headed to Auction Block

Columbus

Five ships from Cruise & Maritime Voyages will be auctioned off via CW Kellock & Co in October as five separate lots.

Up for Auction
- 1993-built Vasco Da Gama (Bid Deadline October 8)
- 1989-built Columbus (Bid Deadline October 12)
- 1985-built Magellan (Bid Deadline October 19)
- 1987-built Astor (Bid Deadline October 15)
- 1965-built Marco Polo (Bid Deadline October 22)

All ships are in Tilbury and can be inspected by arrangement, with the exception of the Marco Polo, which is tied up in Avonmouth and can also be inspected. 

In accordance with various court orders following the insolvency of Cruise & Maritime Voyages, each vessel is to be sold by separate sealed tender, "as is where is" at the time of sale, on the Admiralty Marshal’s Conditions of Sale, with clean title and free of encumbrances.

"Offers may be submitted in sealed envelopes marked with vessel’s name, or by email, and should be received by the EXCLUSIVE BROKERS, CW Kellock & Co Ltd, latest by 1200 hours midday on the dates indicated above," said a statement from CW Kellock & Co.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

2021 Cruise Industry News European Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 237,024 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Coca Cola

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today