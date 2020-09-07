Costa Cancels 2020-2021 South America Program; Opens Sales for 2021-2022

Costa Cruises today announced the cancellation of its 2020-2021 season in South America.

All cruises aboard the Costa Fascinosa, Costa Luminosa and Costa Pacifica ships in South America, with embarkations scheduled for the period from November 2020 to April 2021, are canceled, the company announced.

"Costa Cruises has been sailing in South America uninterrupted for 72 years and we are committed to continue operating here," said Dario Rustico, executive president of Costa Cruises for Central and South America. "We look forward to resuming operations in the region in the 2021-2022 season with two ships, continuing to offer the best of Italy on board our ships and a unique and yet exclusive experience for our South American guests."

The Italian brand is also the opening of sales for the 2021-2022 season in South America on Sept. 8.

The company will have two ships operating between December 2021 and April 2022 in the region.

With embarkations in Santos, the Costa Favolosa will have its first regular cruise departing on December 5, 2021, and will offer 17 itineraries from six to seven nights.

Confirmed for another summer in South American waters, the Costa Pacifica will offer voyages of seven and eight nights through the Prata region, with embarkations from Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires and Montevideo.