First Two Havila Ships Launched at Tersan

Capella and Castor

The first two of Havila Voyages' four new coastal ships are now in the water at Tersan shipyard in Turkey as the Castor and Capella were floated out on Saturday in front of Arild Myrvoll, CEO of Havila Kystruten.

“It will be good to start providing people living along the coast, and tourists, with safe transport and environmentally friendly sailing on the world's most beautiful coastal voyage," said Myrvoll. 

According to the company, the first two ships are delayed and will most likely be delivered during the first quarter of 2021.

Havila Ship Launch

“This means that the work on the ships that have been launched is well underway with regard to plumbing, machinery, electricity and fixtures and fittings," added Myrvoll.

In anticipation of the new ships, Havila Voyages has received approval for two replacement vessels, but the demand for the coastal route between Bergen and Kirkenes is currently very uncertain, and the need for capacity at the start of the new contract on 1 January 2021 is under evaluation, the company said. 

"But we are pleased to note that there is a lot of interest in Havila Voyages from travel agencies and tour operators. We are in great demand and are looking forward to getting going," Myrvoll added.

