Here Are The Cruise Ships Back In Service

The cruise industry is mounting a comeback with ships restarting operations globally at reduced capacity levels.

Here are the cruise ships currently back in service or planning restarts in September:

Cruise Line: Dream Cruises

Ship: Explorer Dream

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,856

Built: 1999

Homeport: Keelung (Taiwan)

Itinerary: Peng Hu, Matsu Island, Kinmen and Hualien

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: TUI Cruises

Ship: Mein Schiff 1

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,894

Built: 2018

Homeport: Kiel (Germany)

Itinerary: Only sea days, with scenic cruising in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway and more.

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: TUI Cruises

Ship: Mein Schiff 2

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,894

Built: 2019

Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)

Itinerary: Only sea days, with scenic cruising in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway and more.

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: TUI Cruises

Ship: Mein Schiff 6

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,534

Built: 2017

Homeport: Heraklion (Greece)

Itinerary: Piraeus and Corfu

Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled to September 13, 2020

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Ship: MSC Grandiosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,888

Built: 2019

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo and Valletta

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Ship: MSC Magnifica

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550

Built: 2010

Homeport: Bari (Italy)

Itinerary: Trieste, Corfu, Katakolon and Piraeus

Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on September 26, 2020

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Ship: Costa Deliziosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,260

Built: 2010

Homeport: Trieste (Italy)

Itinerary: Bari, Brindisi, Corigliano Rossano, Catania and Siracusa

Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on September 6, 2020

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Ship: Costa Diadema

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,700

Built: 2014

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Napoli, Palermo, Cagliari and La Spezia

Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on September 19, 2020

Cruise Line: Ponant

Ship: Le Jacques Cartier

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 180

Built: 2020

Homeport: Saint-Malo (France)

Itinerary: Brittany

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Ponant

Ship: L’Austral

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 260

Built: 2011

Homeport: Marseilles (France)

Itinerary: Mediterranean

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Ponant

Ship: Le Lyrial

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 264

Built: 2015

Homeport: Nice (France)

Itinerary: Corsica

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Ponant

Ship: Le Champlain

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 180

Built: 2018

Homeport: Dubrovnik (Croatia)

Itinerary: Adriatic

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Paul Gauguin Cruises

Ship: Paul Gauguin

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 320

Built: 1997

Homeport: Papeete (Tahiti)

Itinerary: Tahiti, French Polynesia and South Pacific

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Ship: Europa 2

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 513

Built: 2013

Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)

Itinerary: After offering only "only sea days" voyages at first, Hapag-Lloyd is planning Zodiac tours and selected shore excursions at several ports of call in Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Poland and more.

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Ship: Europa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 408

Built: 1999

Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)

Itinerary: After offering only "only sea days" voyages at first, Hapag-Lloyd is planning Zodiac tours and selected shore excursions at several ports of call in Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Poland and more.

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Ship: Hanseatic Inspiration

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 230

Built: 2019

Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)

Itinerary: After offering only "only sea days" voyages at first, Hapag-Lloyd is planning Zodiac tours and selected shore excursions at several ports of call in Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Poland and more.

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: CroisiEurope

Ship: La Belle des Océans

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 120

Built: 1989

Homeport: Nice (France)

Itinerary: Corsica - Ajaccio, Bonifacio, Porto Vecchio, Bastia and L’Île Rosse

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Aranui Cruises

Ship: Aranui 5

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 254

Built: 2015

Homeport: Papeete (Tahiti)

Itinerary: Marquesas Islands

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: SeaDream Yacht Club

Ships: SeaDream I and SeaDream II

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 110 each

Built: 1984 and 1985

Homeport: Oslo and Tromso (Norway)

Itinerary: Norwegian Fjords, Lofoten Islands and Denmark

Status: As the first cruise line to restart service after the pandemic, SeaDream has been sailing since June and is now concluding its scheduled sailings in Norway.