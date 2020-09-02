New Celestyal Ship Gets Smart New Livery

Celestyal Cruises has wasted no time on its latest addition as the former Costa neoRomantica has become the Celestyal Experience.

Celestyal added the name to the ship while the vessel was docked in Greece, having taking delivery from Carnival Corporation's Costa brand earlier in the summer.

With the new name added, Celestyal's next move was to add a new livery to the 1993-built vessel as the trademark yellow Costa funnels are now Celestyal blu. Next up the logo has also been added to the ship.

Celestyal has yet to announce the ship's 2021 deployment, but it is expected to operate in the Eastern Mediterranean as the company grows capacity alongside the Olympia and Cristal.