Seabourn Cancels More Voyages; Delays New Ship To December 2021

Seabourn announced today that it will cancel additional voyages for three cruise ships in its fleet as a part of its pause in global ship operations, according to a press release.

The announcement applies to Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn Encore, and Seabourn Quest with each ship having a different “effective through” date:

• Seabourn Ovation: with its operations pause effective through January 3, 2021

• Seabourn Encore: with its operations pause effective through January 6, 2021

• Seabourn Quest: with its operations pause effective through May 10, 2021

Seabourn is also announcing a revised delivery date for its new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ship, Seabourn Venture, which is now scheduled for December 1, 2021.

Seabourn said the delay is because of shipyard closures at T. Mariotti earlier this year as part of responses to COVID-19, which resulted in disruptions to the overall construction and finishing process for the ship.

The brand also announced that Seabourn Quest will operate the line’s 2021-2022 Antarctica experience.

The Seabourn Venture will debut in December 2021 with a series of first-ever “Norwegian Winter” voyages where they may be able to see the Northern Lights.

Guests will be able to place a future cruise deposit on the new Northern Lights itineraries.

Details about the revised inaugural season for Seabourn Venture are currently being finalized and will be announced in October. The brand has opened a wait list for guests interested in the voyages from December 2021 to April 2022.

Guests currently booked on the inaugural voyage for Seabourn Venture will be offered the opportunity to sail on the new inaugural itinerary on a priority basis before it is open for sale to the general public.

Additional details on rebooking for other affected Seabourn Venture voyages will be shared with booked guests and travel advisors in mid-October.

Due to the redeployment of Seabourn Quest to Antarctica, the line is cancelling Seabourn Quest’s Panama Canal voyages scheduled for November 7 - December 19, 2021.

Seabourn is continuing to assess the timing to resume operations on Seabourn Odyssey in the Caribbean.

As a courtesy to guests booked on December sailings aboard Seabourn Odyssey, final payment will now be due 60 days prior to departure.

“Our utmost priority is the health, safety and well-being of our guests, crew and the people in destinations. We recognize the long lead time for planning an ultra-luxury Seabourn experience and with that in mind, we proactively announce the cancellation of these additional voyages,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “We are working very closely with science and medical advisors as well as our source and destination markets to develop protocols for the ultimate return to operations.”