Atlas Ocean Names Six More Sales Directors

Atlas Ocean Voyages today announced the appointment of six additional sales directors. Cathy Kusuma has been named regional sales director, Eastern U.S.; Rolf Logan, regional sales director for Central U.S.; Anthony Cooper, regional sales director for Western U.S.; and Eric Bacon, regional sales director for Canada.

Furthermore, Alyssa Logan has assumed the role of director of charter and incentive sales; Lisette Martinez Rusian as director of sales and marketing operations; and Michelle Rodriguez-Suarez as virtual sales manager.

Atlas said that the new appointments are in response to the great, positive interest from the travel advisor community and the increasing recognition of it’s distinctive luxe-adventure expeditions among travelers.

The new sales executives will report to Atlas Ocean Voyages’ vice president of sales and trade partnerships Brandon Townsley.

According to Atlas, the company remains committed to supporting travel advisors with GET PAID NOW. Travel advisors immediately receive a $750 or $500 gift card for each deposited booking in a suite or stateroom, respectively, plus earn 15 percent commission when their clients sail.

Atlas Ocean Voyages’ President Alberto Aliberti said about the progress of the brand: “Ten years in planning, Atlas Ocean Voyages is the realized vision of Mystic Invest [Atlas Ocean Voyages’ parent company] Chairman and Portuguese Entrepreneur Mário Ferreira. When we opened Atlas in late 2018 in the U.S., it was three of us table-hopping in cafés and conference rooms. We have now grown into a proud team of nearly 40 and are the only cruise company in 2020 to order new ships – not one, but four – to join the World Navigator before 2023. This year has been unprecedented, to say the least, and it’s important to thank our valued travel advisor partners and stakeholders, who believed in this new cruising concept and supported us every step of the way to help us reach this point. We look forward to bringing luxe-adventure journeys to the world and inaugurate the safe, clean and green World Navigator in July 2021.”