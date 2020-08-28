AIDA Cruises has announced its fall and winter program for 2020 and 2021, sending the AIDAmar to the Canary Islands, starting Nov. 1, 2020, followed by the AIDAperla Nov. 7, taking over the program originally intended for the AIDAnova.

The AIDAmar will sail from Las Palmas, while the AIDAperla will use Tenerife in addition to Las Palmas for turnarounds.

AIDA also plans to launch service in the Western Mediterranean with the AIDAstella on Dec. 12, 2020, sailing seven day cruises from Palma, Mallorca.

The AIDAprima will start sailing from Dubai Dec. 11 and from Abuh Dhabi Dec. 15, 2020.

Commented Felix Eichorn, president of AIDA: “Even if port calls in Norway are not currently possible, we are also confident that from the beginning of 2021 we will be able to sail from Germany to Northern Europe.”

AIDA underlined that its cruises are sailing in full compliance with the requirements of international and national health and hygiene authorities as well as its own extended health and hygiene standards, which have been verified by third parties, including the German auditing company SGS Institut Fresenius and the class society DNV-GL.

