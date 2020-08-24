Advertisement

Marella Extends Operations Pause to Nov. 15

Marella Explorer 2

Marella Cruises today confirmed that due to on-going uncertainty around travel restrictions it has taken the difficult decision to extend its pause in operations until Nov. 15, 2020.

All customers whose bookings are impacted can choose from a range of flexible options, the company said.

These options include amending their booking for free with a 10% incentive of the total value of their original booking*, receive a refund credit and up to 10% incentive of the value of their booking or request a full refund.

