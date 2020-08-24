Update: When Royal Caribbean Ships May Start Sailing Again

Royal Caribbean International could cruising again with some ships in North America later this year, while other ships could start up sooner in Asia and Australia pending local regulations. Other vessels may not start service until 2021.

A look at the expected first sailing of each Royal Caribbean International ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

Adventure of the Seas

Date: November 5, 2020

Homeport: Cape Liberty to Galveston

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Labadee, Aruba, Curaçao and Grand Cayman

Allure of the Seas

Date: November 15, 2020

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Labadee, Falmouth and Cozumel

Anthem of the Seas

Date: November 13, 2020

Homeport: Cape Liberty

Length: 8 nights

Itinerary: Port Canaveral, CocoCay and Nassau

Brilliance of the Seas

Date: November 14, 2020

Homeport: Tampa

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Grand Cayman and Cozumel

Empress of the Seas

Date: November 14, 2020

Homeport: Miami

Length: 8 nights

Itinerary: Puerto Plata, San Juan, Tortola and St. Thomas

Enchantment of the Seas

Date: November 14, 2020

Homeport: San Juan

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: St. Lucia, Barbados, St. Johns, St. Maarten and St. Thomas

Explorer of the Seas

Date: November 20, 2020

Homeport: Miami

Length: 9 nights

Itinerary: Labadee, Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire

Freedom of the Seas

Date: November 1, 2020

Homeport: San Juan

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire and St. Maarten

Grandeur of the Seas

Date: November 9, 2020

Homeport: Baltimore

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Labadee, San Juan, St. Thomas, St. Johns and St. Kitts

Harmony of the Seas

Date: November 1, 2020

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: CocoCay, Roatán and Costa Maya

Independence of the Seas

Date: November 5, 2020

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and CocoCay

Jewel of the Seas

Date: December 11, 2020

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Costa Maya, Roatán, Cartagena, Colon, Grand Cayman and Cozumel

Liberty of the Seas

Date: November 1, 2020

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel, Grand Cayman and Falmouth

Majesty of the Seas

Date: November 7, 2020

Homeport: New Orleans

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Key West, Nassau and CocoCay

Mariner of the Seas

Date: November 2, 2020

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: CocoCay, Nassau and CocoCay

Navigator of the Seas

Date: November 2, 2020

Homeport: Miami

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and CocoCay

Oasis of the Seas

Date: November 4, 2020

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Labadee

Odyssey of the Seas

Date: April 30, 2021

Homeport: Civitavecchia

Length: 9 nights

Itinerary: Santorini, Piraeus, Mykonos and Naples

Ovation of the Seas

Date: November 8, 2020

Homeport: Sydney

Length: 12 nights

Itinerary: Bay of Islands, Auckland, Tauranga, Napier and Dunedin

Quantum of the Seas

Date: September 17, 2020

Homeport: Tianjin

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Nagasaki and Kitakyushu

Radiance of the Seas

Date: November 4, 2020

Homeport: Singapore to Brisbane

Length: 12 nights

Itinerary: Darwin, Cairns and Airlie Beach

Rhapsody of the Seas

Date: November 21, 2020

Homeport: Tampa

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel, Roatán, Belize City and Costa Maya

Serenade of the Seas

Date: November 10, 2020

Homeport: Sydney

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Dunedin, Christchurch, Auckland and Bay of Islands

Spectrum of the Seas

Date: September 18, 2020

Homeport: Shanghai

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Kunamoto

Symphony of the Seas

Date: November 7, 2020

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Costa Maya, Roatán, Cozumel and CocoCay

Vision of the Seas

Date: November 2, 2020

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Puerto Limón, Colon, Cartagena, Aruba and Curaçao

Voyager of the Seas

Date: October 5, 2020

Homeport: Hong Kong to Sydney

Length: 17 nights

Itinerary: Nha Trang, Singapore, Darwin, Airlie Beach and Brisbane