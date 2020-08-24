Update: When Royal Caribbean Ships May Start Sailing Again

Royal Caribbean International could cruising again with some ships in North America later this year, while other ships could start up sooner in Asia and Australia pending local regulations. Other vessels may not start service until 2021.
A look at the expected first sailing of each Royal Caribbean International ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):
Adventure of the Seas
Date: November 5, 2020
Homeport: Cape Liberty to Galveston
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Labadee, Aruba, Curaçao and Grand Cayman
Allure of the Seas
Date: November 15, 2020
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Labadee, Falmouth and Cozumel
Anthem of the Seas
Date: November 13, 2020
Homeport: Cape Liberty
Length: 8 nights
Itinerary: Port Canaveral, CocoCay and Nassau
Brilliance of the Seas
Date: November 14, 2020
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Grand Cayman and Cozumel
Empress of the Seas
Date: November 14, 2020
Homeport: Miami
Length: 8 nights
Itinerary: Puerto Plata, San Juan, Tortola and St. Thomas
Enchantment of the Seas
Date: November 14, 2020
Homeport: San Juan
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: St. Lucia, Barbados, St. Johns, St. Maarten and St. Thomas
Explorer of the Seas
Date: November 20, 2020
Homeport: Miami
Length: 9 nights
Itinerary: Labadee, Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire
Freedom of the Seas
Date: November 1, 2020
Homeport: San Juan
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire and St. Maarten
Grandeur of the Seas
Date: November 9, 2020
Homeport: Baltimore
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Labadee, San Juan, St. Thomas, St. Johns and St. Kitts
Harmony of the Seas
Date: November 1, 2020
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: CocoCay, Roatán and Costa Maya
Independence of the Seas
Date: November 5, 2020
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and CocoCay
Jewel of the Seas
Date: December 11, 2020
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Costa Maya, Roatán, Cartagena, Colon, Grand Cayman and Cozumel
Liberty of the Seas
Date: November 1, 2020
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel, Grand Cayman and Falmouth
Majesty of the Seas
Date: November 7, 2020
Homeport: New Orleans
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Key West, Nassau and CocoCay
Mariner of the Seas
Date: November 2, 2020
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: CocoCay, Nassau and CocoCay
Navigator of the Seas
Date: November 2, 2020
Homeport: Miami
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and CocoCay
Oasis of the Seas
Date: November 4, 2020
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Labadee
Odyssey of the Seas
Date: April 30, 2021
Homeport: Civitavecchia
Length: 9 nights
Itinerary: Santorini, Piraeus, Mykonos and Naples
Ovation of the Seas
Date: November 8, 2020
Homeport: Sydney
Length: 12 nights
Itinerary: Bay of Islands, Auckland, Tauranga, Napier and Dunedin
Quantum of the Seas
Date: September 17, 2020
Homeport: Tianjin
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Nagasaki and Kitakyushu
Radiance of the Seas
Date: November 4, 2020
Homeport: Singapore to Brisbane
Length: 12 nights
Itinerary: Darwin, Cairns and Airlie Beach
Rhapsody of the Seas
Date: November 21, 2020
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel, Roatán, Belize City and Costa Maya
Serenade of the Seas
Date: November 10, 2020
Homeport: Sydney
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Dunedin, Christchurch, Auckland and Bay of Islands
Spectrum of the Seas
Date: September 18, 2020
Homeport: Shanghai
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Kunamoto
Symphony of the Seas
Date: November 7, 2020
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Costa Maya, Roatán, Cozumel and CocoCay
Vision of the Seas
Date: November 2, 2020
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Puerto Limón, Colon, Cartagena, Aruba and Curaçao
Voyager of the Seas
Date: October 5, 2020
Homeport: Hong Kong to Sydney
Length: 17 nights
Itinerary: Nha Trang, Singapore, Darwin, Airlie Beach and Brisbane