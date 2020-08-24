Update: When Royal Caribbean Ships May Start Sailing Again

Royal Caribbean Ships at CocoCay

Royal Caribbean International could cruising again with some ships in North America later this year, while other ships could start up sooner in Asia and Australia pending local regulations. Other vessels may not start service until 2021. 

A look at the expected first sailing of each Royal Caribbean International ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

Adventure of the Seas
Date: November 5, 2020
Homeport: Cape Liberty to Galveston
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Labadee, Aruba, Curaçao and Grand Cayman

Allure of the Seas
Date: November 15, 2020
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Labadee, Falmouth and Cozumel

Anthem of the Seas
Date: November 13, 2020
Homeport: Cape Liberty
Length: 8 nights
Itinerary: Port Canaveral, CocoCay and Nassau

Brilliance of the Seas
Date: November 14, 2020
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Grand Cayman and Cozumel

Empress of the Seas
Date: November 14, 2020
Homeport: Miami
Length: 8 nights
Itinerary: Puerto Plata, San Juan, Tortola and St. Thomas

Enchantment of the Seas
Date: November 14, 2020
Homeport: San Juan
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: St. Lucia, Barbados, St. Johns, St. Maarten and St. Thomas

Explorer of the Seas
Date: November 20, 2020
Homeport: Miami
Length: 9 nights
Itinerary: Labadee, Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire

Freedom of the Seas
Date: November 1, 2020
Homeport: San Juan
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire and St. Maarten

Grandeur of the Seas
Date: November 9, 2020
Homeport: Baltimore
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Labadee, San Juan, St. Thomas, St. Johns and St. Kitts

Harmony of the Seas
Date: November 1, 2020
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: CocoCay, Roatán and Costa Maya

Independence of the Seas
Date: November 5, 2020
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and CocoCay

Jewel of the Seas
Date: December 11, 2020
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Costa Maya, Roatán, Cartagena, Colon, Grand Cayman and Cozumel

Liberty of the Seas
Date: November 1, 2020
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel, Grand Cayman and Falmouth

Majesty of the Seas
Date: November 7, 2020
Homeport: New Orleans
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Key West, Nassau and CocoCay

Mariner of the Seas
Date: November 2, 2020
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: CocoCay, Nassau and CocoCay

Navigator of the Seas
Date: November 2, 2020
Homeport: Miami
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and CocoCay

Oasis of the Seas
Date: November 4, 2020
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Labadee 

Odyssey of the Seas
Date: April 30, 2021
Homeport: Civitavecchia
Length: 9 nights
Itinerary: Santorini, Piraeus, Mykonos and Naples

Ovation of the Seas
Date: November 8, 2020
Homeport: Sydney
Length: 12 nights
Itinerary: Bay of Islands, Auckland, Tauranga, Napier and Dunedin

Quantum of the Seas
Date: September 17, 2020
Homeport: Tianjin
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Nagasaki and Kitakyushu

Radiance of the Seas
Date: November 4, 2020
Homeport: Singapore to Brisbane
Length: 12 nights
Itinerary: Darwin, Cairns and Airlie Beach

Rhapsody of the Seas
Date: November 21, 2020
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel, Roatán, Belize City and Costa Maya

Serenade of the Seas
Date: November 10, 2020
Homeport: Sydney
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Dunedin, Christchurch, Auckland and Bay of Islands

Spectrum of the Seas
Date: September 18, 2020
Homeport: Shanghai
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Kunamoto

Symphony of the Seas
Date: November 7, 2020
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Costa Maya, Roatán, Cozumel and CocoCay

Vision of the Seas
Date: November 2, 2020
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Puerto Limón, Colon, Cartagena, Aruba and Curaçao

Voyager of the Seas
Date: October 5, 2020
Homeport: Hong Kong to Sydney
Length: 17 nights
Itinerary: Nha Trang, Singapore, Darwin, Airlie Beach and Brisbane

