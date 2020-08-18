Princess Announces Diamond Princess Maiden Season in South America and Antarctica

Princess Cruises announced today a maiden season for the Diamond Princess, sailing to South America and Antarctica in fall 2021 and spring 2022, replacing the Sapphire Princess on the same deployment from December through March.

The itineraries in the maiden season include:

• December 1, 2021 Andes & South America

• December 1, 2021 Antarctica, Andes & Cape Horn Grand Adventure

• December 19, 2021 Antarctica & Cape Horn

• January 4 and 20, 2022 Antarctica & Cape Horn

• February 5, 19 and March 5, 2022 Cape Horn & Strait of Magellan

• March 5, 2022 Andes & Cape Horn Grand Adventure

• March 19, 2022 Andes & South America



In addition, the Diamond Princess will sail on two new Pacific Crossings to and from Asia in fall 2021 and spring 2022 and sail the North Pacific Ocean with either Southeast Asia and Hawaii or Hawaii and Japan. These sailings are between Los Angeles and either Singapore or Yokohama (Tokyo).

As a result of this change, three Sapphire Princess Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez cruises and three Hawaiian Islands cruises in fall 2021 and spring 2022 will be cancelled.