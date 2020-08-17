Update: When Carnival Cruise Line Ships May Start Sailing Again

Carnival Cruise Line could cruising again with some ships in North America later this year, while other itineraries and ships are projected to start service again later in 2021 or beyond.

A look at the expected first sailing of each Carnival ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

Carnival Breeze

Date: November 1, 2020

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 6 nights

Itinerary: Grand Turk, Amber Cove and Nassau

Carnival Conquest

Date: November 2, 2020

Homeport: Miami

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Key West and Cozumel

Carnival Dream

Date: November 5, 2020

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel

Carnival Ecstasy

Date: November 2, 2020

Homeport: Jacksonville

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and Princess Cay

Carnival Elation

Date: November 5, 2020

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and Princess Cays

Carnival Fantasy

Date: Not Returning to Service

Fate: Ship was sold for scrap in July and is currently being dismantled in Aliaga, Turkey.

Carnival Fascination

Date: TBD

Fate: Fascination was moved into a long-term lay-up status in July, with no specific timeline identified for a return to operation.

Carnival Freedom

Date: November 1, 2020

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Ocho Rios, Aruba, Bonaire, Cartagena, Limón and Cozumel

Carnival Glory

Date: November 1, 2020

Homeport: New Orleans

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Montego Bay, Grand Cayman and Cozumel

Carnival Horizon

Date: November 8, 2020

Homeport: Miami

Length: 6 nights

Itinerary: Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman and Cozumel

Carnival Imagination

Date: TBD

Fate: The vessel entered a long-term layup in July. There are no plans for its service resumption currently.

Carnival Inspiration

Date: Not Returning to Service

Fate: The Inspiration was sold to Turkish scrap dealers in July, being beached in Aliaga soon after.

Carnival Legend

Date: November 29, 2020

Homeport: Tampa

Length: 7 night

Itinerary: Grand Cayman, Mahogany Bay, Belize City and Cozumel

Carnival Liberty

Date: November 2, 2020

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Freeport and Nassau

Carnival Magic

Date: November 7, 2020

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Amber Cove, St. Thomas, San Juan and Grand Turk

Carnival Miracle

Date: November 5, 2020

Homeport: San Diego

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Catalina Island and Ensenada

Carnival Panorama

Date: November 7, 2020

Homeport: Long Beach

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta

Carnival Paradise

Date: November 2, 2020

Homeport: Tampa

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel and Grand Cayman

Carnival Pride

Date: November 1, 2020

Homeport: Baltimore

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Grand Turk, Aruba, Curaçao, Barbados, St. Lucia and St. Maarten

Carnival Radiance

Date: May 2, 2022; Note: Deployment not available for 2020 or 2021.

Homeport: Long Beach

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Ensenada and Catalina Island

Carnival Sensation

Date: November 5, 2020

Homeport: Mobile

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel

Carnival Spirit

Date: November 1, 2020

Homeport: Brisbane, Australia

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Espiritu Santo, Port Vila, Port Denarau, Suva and Noumea

Carnival Splendor

Date: November 1, 2020

Homeport: Sydney, Australia

Length: 6 nights

Itinerary: Three nights at Melbourne

Carnival Sunrise

Date: March 3, 2022; Note: Deployment not available for 2020 or 2021.

Homeport: Miami

Length: 2 nights

Itinerary: Nassau

Carnival Sunshine

Date: November 5, 2020

Homeport: Charleston

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Nassau

Carnival Valor

Date: November 2, 2020

Homeport: New Orleans

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel and Progreso

Carnival Vista

Date: November 7, 2020

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Montego Bay, Belize City and Cozumel

Carnival Mardi Gras

Date: February 6, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatán