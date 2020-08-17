Update: When Carnival Cruise Line Ships May Start Sailing Again

Carnival Cruise Line could cruising again with some ships in North America later this year, while other itineraries and ships are projected to start service again later in 2021 or beyond.
A look at the expected first sailing of each Carnival ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):
Carnival Breeze
Date: November 1, 2020
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Grand Turk, Amber Cove and Nassau
Carnival Conquest
Date: November 2, 2020
Homeport: Miami
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Key West and Cozumel
Carnival Dream
Date: November 5, 2020
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel
Carnival Ecstasy
Date: November 2, 2020
Homeport: Jacksonville
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Princess Cay
Carnival Elation
Date: November 5, 2020
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Princess Cays
Carnival Fantasy
Date: Not Returning to Service
Fate: Ship was sold for scrap in July and is currently being dismantled in Aliaga, Turkey.
Carnival Fascination
Date: TBD
Fate: Fascination was moved into a long-term lay-up status in July, with no specific timeline identified for a return to operation.
Carnival Freedom
Date: November 1, 2020
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 14 nights
Itinerary: Ocho Rios, Aruba, Bonaire, Cartagena, Limón and Cozumel
Carnival Glory
Date: November 1, 2020
Homeport: New Orleans
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Montego Bay, Grand Cayman and Cozumel
Carnival Horizon
Date: November 8, 2020
Homeport: Miami
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman and Cozumel
Carnival Imagination
Date: TBD
Fate: The vessel entered a long-term layup in July. There are no plans for its service resumption currently.
Carnival Inspiration
Date: Not Returning to Service
Fate: The Inspiration was sold to Turkish scrap dealers in July, being beached in Aliaga soon after.
Carnival Legend
Date: November 29, 2020
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 7 night
Itinerary: Grand Cayman, Mahogany Bay, Belize City and Cozumel
Carnival Liberty
Date: November 2, 2020
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Freeport and Nassau
Carnival Magic
Date: November 7, 2020
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Amber Cove, St. Thomas, San Juan and Grand Turk
Carnival Miracle
Date: November 5, 2020
Homeport: San Diego
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Catalina Island and Ensenada
Carnival Panorama
Date: November 7, 2020
Homeport: Long Beach
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta
Carnival Paradise
Date: November 2, 2020
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel and Grand Cayman
Carnival Pride
Date: November 1, 2020
Homeport: Baltimore
Length: 14 nights
Itinerary: Grand Turk, Aruba, Curaçao, Barbados, St. Lucia and St. Maarten
Carnival Radiance
Date: May 2, 2022; Note: Deployment not available for 2020 or 2021.
Homeport: Long Beach
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Ensenada and Catalina Island
Carnival Sensation
Date: November 5, 2020
Homeport: Mobile
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel
Carnival Spirit
Date: November 1, 2020
Homeport: Brisbane, Australia
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Espiritu Santo, Port Vila, Port Denarau, Suva and Noumea
Carnival Splendor
Date: November 1, 2020
Homeport: Sydney, Australia
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Three nights at Melbourne
Carnival Sunrise
Date: March 3, 2022; Note: Deployment not available for 2020 or 2021.
Homeport: Miami
Length: 2 nights
Itinerary: Nassau
Carnival Sunshine
Date: November 5, 2020
Homeport: Charleston
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Nassau
Carnival Valor
Date: November 2, 2020
Homeport: New Orleans
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel and Progreso
Carnival Vista
Date: November 7, 2020
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Montego Bay, Belize City and Cozumel
Carnival Mardi Gras
Date: February 6, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatán