Carnival Corporation said in a regulatory filing on Friday that as of July 31, 2020, the company had $7.9 billion in cash and cash equivalent balance available.

The nine-brand operation said earlier in July that during its pause in guest operations, the monthly average cash burn rate for the second half of 2020 is estimated to be approximately $650 million per month, which could give Carnival approximately 12 months of cash with ships out of operation.