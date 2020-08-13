Cruise Industry News GCSI

Costa Cruises Start: Italian Guests Only, Going to Italian Ports

Costa Diadema

Costa Cruises today announced that its September cruises with the Costa Deliziosa from Trieste and the Costa Diadema from Genoa will be reserved exclusively for Italian guests, with one-week itineraries calling at Italian ports only.

"The decision was made considering the evolution of the epidemiological scenario and taking in account the regulation issued today by the Italian Ministry of Health regarding mandatory checks for travellers returning from some European and foreign destinations, which suggests a cautious approach," the company said. "Therefore, this solution will allow Costa guests to better enjoy their holiday, with less worries."

The Costa Deliziosa will sail on September 6, 13, 20 and 27 and the Costa Diadema on September 19 - while further details on the itineraries will be announced as soon as possible. 

