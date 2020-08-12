Viking Cancels Remaining 2020 Cruise Program

Viking Star

Viking has cancelled its remaining 2020 cruise program since becoming the first cruise line to pause operations in March. 

"I would not have imagined that in August we would still not be sailing and that I would be writing this letter," said Torstein Hagen, chairman, in a letter sent to guests.

"But as you well know, recent events have shown us that the recovery from this pandemic will be sporadic, and the ability to travel freely across borders remains some time away. Fortunately, the U.S. State Department has lifted some travel advisories for Americans, but many countries are still limiting tourists. As keen as we may be to get back to exploring, for now, international travel must wait.

"I have said before that we will only sail again when it is safe to do so. We are a private, closely-held company, which means we do not have to rush the decision to return to service."

Viking is offering a 125 percent Future Cruise Voucher to booked guests. 

"We believe that our smaller ships—which feature spacious public areas and staterooms—provide a much safer environment than mega liners," said Hagen, in the latter.

"We have always had the highest standards for health and cleanliness—and we are currently finalizing additional protocols to make Viking safer, in cooperation with leading international experts. We will be sharing more information about this very soon."

