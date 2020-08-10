Royal Caribbean Newbuilds Will Be Delayed

Royal Caribbean Group will only take delivery of three ships between July 2020 and the end of 2021, as opposed to five as originally scheduled.

Speaking on the company’s second quarter earnings call, Jason Liberty, executive vice president and chief financial officer said the company will take delivery of the Silver Moon this year, the Royal Caribbean Odyssey of the Seas in the first quarter of 2021, and the Silver Dawn in 2021.

Liberty said he expects other ships on the company’s orderbook to be delayed by an average of 10 months each.

Other ships the company was expecting to take delivery of in 2021, the Wonder of the Seas and Celebrity Beyond, thus will be pushed to 2022.

Pre-COVID-19 Royal Caribbean Group Orderbook:

Cruise Line Ship Cost1 Tonnage Capacity Yard Sailing Delivery Silver Origin $75 5,739 100 De Hoop Galapagos March 2020 Celebrity Apex $900 129,500 2,900 Chantiers Eur/Carib April 2020 Silversea Silver Moon $370 40,700 596 Fincantieri World April 2020 Royal Caribbean Odyssey $950 167,000 4,200 Meyer Carib Fall 2020 Royal Caribbean Wonder $1,300 227,625 5,448 Chantiers China Spring 2021 Hapag-Lloyd H/Spirit $155 16,100 230 VARD World Q2 Celebrity Unnamed $900 129,500 2,900 Chantiers TBA Fall 2021 Silversea Silver Dawn $380 40,700 596 Fincantieri World Q4 2021 Royal Caribbean Unnamed $1,100 200,000 5,000 Meyer Turku TBA Q2 2022 Celebrity Unnamed $900 129,500 2,900 Chantiers TBA Fall 2022 Silversea Unnamed TBA TBA TBA Meyer Werft World TBA 2022 TUI Cruises Mein Schiff 7 $625 110,000 2,900 Meyer Turku Europe Spring 2023 Royal Caribbean Unnamed $1,300 231,000 5,714 Chantiers TBA Fall 2023 Silversea Unnamed TBA TBA TBA Meyer Werft World TBA 2023 Royal Caribbean Unnamed $1,100 200,000 5,000 Meyer Turku TBA Q2 2024 Celebrity Unnamed $900 129,500 2,900 Chantiers TBA Fall 2024 TUI Cruises TUI Cruises Unnamed $850 161,000 4,000 Fincantieri TBA TBA 2024 Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Unnamed $1,100 200,000 5,000 Meyer Turku TBA Spring 2025 TUI Cruises TUI Cruises Unnamed $850 161,000 4,000 Fincantieri TBA TBA 2026

: LNG Powered

: Expedition Vessel

: China/Asia Market Dedicated Vessel