Royal Caribbean Newbuilds Will Be Delayed

Royal Caribbean Group will only take delivery of three ships between July 2020 and the end of 2021, as opposed to five as originally scheduled.
Speaking on the company’s second quarter earnings call, Jason Liberty, executive vice president and chief financial officer said the company will take delivery of the Silver Moon this year, the Royal Caribbean Odyssey of the Seas in the first quarter of 2021, and the Silver Dawn in 2021.
Liberty said he expects other ships on the company’s orderbook to be delayed by an average of 10 months each.
Other ships the company was expecting to take delivery of in 2021, the Wonder of the Seas and Celebrity Beyond, thus will be pushed to 2022.
Pre-COVID-19 Royal Caribbean Group Orderbook:
|Cruise Line
|Ship
|Cost1
|Tonnage
|Capacity
|Yard
|Sailing
|Delivery
|Silversea
|Silver Origin
|$75
|5,739
|100
|De Hoop
|Galapagos
|March 2020
|Celebrity
|Apex
|$900
|129,500
|2,900
|Chantiers
|Eur/Carib
|April 2020
|Silversea
|Silver Moon
|$370
|40,700
|596
|Fincantieri
|World
|April 2020
|Royal Caribbean
|Odyssey
|$950
|167,000
|4,200
|Meyer
|Carib
|Fall 2020
|Royal Caribbean
|Wonder
|$1,300
|227,625
|5,448
|Chantiers
|China
|Spring 2021
|Hapag-Lloyd
|H/Spirit
|$155
|16,100
|230
|VARD
|World
|Q2
|Celebrity
|Unnamed
|$900
|129,500
|2,900
|Chantiers
|TBA
|Fall 2021
|Silversea
|Silver Dawn
|$380
|40,700
|596
|Fincantieri
|World
|Q4 2021
|Royal Caribbean
|Unnamed
|$1,100
|200,000
|5,000
|Meyer Turku
|TBA
|Q2 2022
|Celebrity
|Unnamed
|$900
|129,500
|2,900
|Chantiers
|TBA
|Fall 2022
|Silversea
|Unnamed
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Meyer Werft
|World
|TBA 2022
|TUI Cruises
|Mein Schiff 7
|$625
|110,000
|2,900
|Meyer Turku
|Europe
|Spring 2023
|Royal Caribbean
|Unnamed
|$1,300
|231,000
|5,714
|Chantiers
|TBA
|Fall 2023
|Silversea
|Unnamed
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Meyer Werft
|World
|TBA 2023
|Royal Caribbean
|Unnamed
|$1,100
|200,000
|5,000
|Meyer Turku
|TBA
|Q2 2024
|Celebrity
|Unnamed
|$900
|129,500
|2,900
|Chantiers
|TBA
|Fall 2024
|TUI Cruises
|Unnamed
|$850
|161,000
|4,000
|Fincantieri
|TBA
|TBA 2024
|Royal Caribbean
|Unnamed
|$1,100
|200,000
|5,000
|Meyer Turku
|TBA
|Spring 2025
|TUI Cruises
|Unnamed
|$850
|161,000
|4,000
|Fincantieri
|TBA
|TBA 2026
: LNG Powered
: Expedition Vessel
: China/Asia Market Dedicated Vessel