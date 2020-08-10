Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Royal Caribbean Newbuilds Will Be Delayed

Keeling Laying for the Wonder of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Group will only take delivery of three ships between July 2020 and the end of 2021, as opposed to five as originally scheduled.

Speaking on the company’s second quarter earnings call, Jason Liberty, executive vice president and chief financial officer said the company will take delivery of the Silver Moon this year, the Royal Caribbean Odyssey of the Seas in the first quarter of 2021, and the Silver Dawn in 2021.

Liberty said he expects other ships on the company’s orderbook to be delayed by an average of 10 months each.

Other ships the company was expecting to take delivery of in 2021, the Wonder of the Seas and Celebrity Beyond, thus will be pushed to 2022.

Pre-COVID-19 Royal Caribbean Group Orderbook:

Cruise Line Ship Cost1 Tonnage Capacity Yard Sailing Delivery
expSilversea Silver Origin $75 5,739 100 De Hoop Galapagos March 2020
Celebrity Apex $900 129,500 2,900 Chantiers Eur/Carib April 2020
Silversea Silver Moon $370 40,700 596 Fincantieri World April 2020
Royal Caribbean Odyssey $950 167,000 4,200 Meyer Carib Fall 2020
redRoyal Caribbean Wonder $1,300 227,625 5,448 Chantiers China Spring 2021
expHapag-Lloyd H/Spirit $155 16,100 230 VARD World Q2
Celebrity Unnamed $900 129,500 2,900 Chantiers TBA Fall 2021
Silversea Silver Dawn $380 40,700 596 Fincantieri World Q4 2021
lngRoyal Caribbean Unnamed $1,100 200,000 5,000 Meyer Turku TBA Q2 2022
Celebrity Unnamed $900 129,500 2,900 Chantiers TBA Fall 2022
Silversea Unnamed TBA TBA TBA Meyer Werft World TBA 2022
TUI Cruises Mein Schiff 7 $625 110,000 2,900 Meyer Turku Europe Spring 2023
Royal Caribbean Unnamed $1,300 231,000 5,714 Chantiers TBA Fall 2023
Silversea Unnamed TBA TBA TBA Meyer Werft World TBA 2023
lngRoyal Caribbean Unnamed $1,100 200,000 5,000 Meyer Turku TBA Q2 2024
Celebrity Unnamed $900 129,500 2,900 Chantiers TBA Fall 2024
lngTUI Cruises Unnamed $850 161,000 4,000 Fincantieri TBA TBA 2024
lngRoyal Caribbean Unnamed $1,100 200,000 5,000 Meyer Turku TBA Spring 2025
lngTUI Cruises Unnamed $850 161,000 4,000 Fincantieri TBA TBA 2026

 

lngLNG Powered

expExpedition Vessel

redChina/Asia Market Dedicated Vessel

