AIDA to Start Cruising on September 6

AIDA Cruises, Carnival Corporation's German brand, is planning to resume its cruise operations with the first ships from German ports at the beginning of September 2020, according to a press release.

The prerequisite for this was the approval of the flag state Italy for the restart, the company said.

The first trips from Kiel will start on September 6, 2020.

The first cruises with AIDAperla to the Norwegian fjords depart from Hamburg on September 12, 19 and 26, 2020.

In the coming days, AIDA Cruises will review the specific details of this decision and will work closely with all responsible authorities of the flag state Italy and the classification society in order to carefully implement the new protocols and regulations in the sense of a responsible operation, the company said.

As the current development shows, unfortunately not in all European travel destinations the prerequisites for safe travel are given yet.

Due to the current situation, the company must extend the pause of its cruise season until September 30, 2020, except for the above-mentioned departures from Kiel (starting from September 6, 2020) and Hamburg (starting from September 12, 2020).