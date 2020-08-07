Marella Plans to Start Cruising from Corfu in October

Marella Cruises has announced it hopes it will start sailing on Oct. 2 from Corfu with the Marella Explorer, and hopes to welcome guests back onboard ships when the government travel advice changes.

To give customers peace mind, Marella Cruises has introduced its Marella Promise, focused on five key commitments to ensure customers can have the safest and enjoyable cruise, the company said.

If there are significant changes to an itinerary or facilities that would prevent that from happening, their cruise will not go ahead, and they’d be offered a variety of options. Extra cleaning measures will be implemented, excursion safety guidelines will be checked. The cruise line will only operate quarantine-free cruises and won’t travel to destinations with isolating measures in place. For those who are still looking to book a cruise holiday, Marella Cruises has added additional flexibility for bookings made before Sept. 30 2020, so if customers no longer wish to travel, they can have one free amend so they can move to a later date.

Before boarding, customers will be asked to take a simple health screening which includes a questionnaire and a temperature check. Customers also may be asked to wear face masks at times either onboard or ashore. There will also be fewer guests onboard to help adhere to social distancing measures. Customer luggage will be disinfected before it’s taken to their cabin and there will be signs for one-way systems around the ships. Cabins and public areas will be regularly and thoroughly deep cleaned and there will be an increase in hand sanitiser stations around the ship.

Marella Cruises will continue to operate a cashless service using customers onboard accounts and guests will be encouraged to use the onboard Navigate app to book excursions and restaurants.

Customers will be taken to their tables in buffet restaurants and will be served by staff, the entertainment program will operate as normal but set up to adhere to social distancing guidelines and the pool will have reduced capacity with the sunbeds spaced further apart. All crew will be given COVID-19 training and will be wearing protective equipment, they’ll be available to support all guests 24/7 onboard including during excursions ashore which will be checked in line with safety guidelines.

Guests are able to cancel a booked excursion up to 24 hours before to allow for additional flexibility and an enjoyable relaxing holiday.

Chris Hackney, Managing Director of Marella Cruises said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming guests back onboard our ships again soon and we’re hopeful we’ll be able to start operations at the beginning of October. Our teams have been working really hard to ensure we’re ready to give customers the best and safest experience when we can. We understand some customers may feel a little uncertain about cruising and wonder what a cruise will be like post-covid, which is why we have created the new Marella Promise. It gives customers five key commitments to keep them safe onboard while reassuring them we are still providing the memorable, enjoyable Marella Cruise that we’re known for.

"We will apply all the necessary health and safety measures to keep both customers and crew safe throughout the whole of their Marella Cruises journey. We will also ensure we are as flexible as possible if customers need to amend their cruises.”