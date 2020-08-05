SeaDream Passenger Tests Positive for COVID-19

A SeaDream I passenger from the previous cruise the ship sailed has tested positive for COVID-19 upon his return to Denmark, according to the Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten, resulting in all passengers on the current sailing being asked to stay in their staterooms.

SeaDream I is expected to arrive in Bodø on Wednesday morning.

Local health authorities are expected to start testing passengers and crew and no one will be allowed to go ashore, according to local media reports.

In a letter to passengers, SeaDream said that it was unaware of any other passengers or crew being infected or displaying symptoms, but wants to play it safe.

SeaDream I started the cruise from Tromsø on August 2 sailing back to Oslo where the previous cruise had started on July 21.

Norwegian authorities are also trying to reach the passengers from the July 21 cruise.

The SeaDream 1 has capacity for up to 110 passengers and a crew of 85.

Because of the recent COVID-19 infections aboard Hurtigruten’s Roald Amundsen, Norway recently restricted any cruise ship with more than 100 people onboard, including passengers and crew, from making calls for the next 14 days.

SeaDream I and SeaDream II are operated by Oslo and Miami-based SeaDream Yacht Club.