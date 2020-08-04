Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Orient Queen Cruise Ship Damaged in Beirut Blast

Orient Queen

A huge explosion in Beirut has left at least 70 dead, injured 2,700 others and has also significantly damaged the Orient Queen, which was docked in the port of Beirut.

The ship was seen in images on Tuesday evening listing significantly at her berth.

Local officials blamed the blast highly explosive materials stored in a warehouse in the port.

Typically sailing for locally-owned Abou Merhi Cruises, the 370-guest, 1989-built ship operated seasonally homeporting in Beirut. 

Port calls typically included Marmaris, Kusadasi, Mykonos, Athens, Nafplio, Paros, and Rhodes, before sailing back to Beirut.

