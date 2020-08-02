Paul Gauguin Has A COVID-19 Case

Paul Gauguin

Paul Gauguin Cruises has one case of COVID-19 aboard its cruise ship, according to local reports from French Polynesia.

The ship has docked in Papeete where all passengers and crew were expected to be tested.

The current sailing is also said to be cancelled, according to local reports. The company has relaunched operations in July with a cruise for local residents, and was sailing its second voyage, open to international guests. 

The single-ship line sails year-round in French Polynesia; the company is owned by Ponant, which unveiled some of the most comprehensive health protocols in the industry earlier this year.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 237,024 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

New 2020 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Full Insight

All Operators

Data Sets

Trends

140 Page PDF

Order Today
Southern Barcode

Expedition Cruise Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today
Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report