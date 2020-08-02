Paul Gauguin Has A COVID-19 Case

Paul Gauguin Cruises has one case of COVID-19 aboard its cruise ship, according to local reports from French Polynesia.

The ship has docked in Papeete where all passengers and crew were expected to be tested.

The current sailing is also said to be cancelled, according to local reports. The company has relaunched operations in July with a cruise for local residents, and was sailing its second voyage, open to international guests.

The single-ship line sails year-round in French Polynesia; the company is owned by Ponant, which unveiled some of the most comprehensive health protocols in the industry earlier this year.