Hurtigruten Battles Coronavirus Outbreak Among Crew

Hurtigruten is responding to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Roald Amundsen as 33 crew have tested positive.

The company said 158 crew had been tested, with 120 tests coming back negative for COVID-19.

The ship is currently docked in Tromsø, Norway with no guests on board.

Four crew members were confirmed positive Friday.

None of the 154 crew members still onboard the ship – including the 29 new confirmed positive tests Saturday – has shown any signs of disease or symptoms of COVID-19.

"We are now focusing all available efforts in taking care of our guests and colleagues. We work closely with the Norwegian national and local health authorities for follow-up, information, further testing, and infection tracking," said Rune Thomas Ege, vice president of global communication.

The initial four crew members that were infected were isolated several days ago because of other disease symptoms, showing no symptoms of COVID-19. They were routinely tested before being admitted to hospital in Tromsø, Norway Friday morning.

Hurtigruten is in contact with all guests that were onboard the Roald Amundsen's July 17 and 24 departures.

209 guests from the first voyage and 178 guests from the July 24 departure will self-quarantine in line with Norwegian health authority regulations, according to a statement as the company said it will also assist guests with transport, accommodation, food and other needs.

The Roald Amundsen was scheduled to sail to Svalbard on Friday afternoon. That voyage is now cancelled. The next cruise with the ship is not planned until September.